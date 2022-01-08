What Is CVIGIL App? How To Use It To Report Frauds, Poll Malpractices? All You Must Know

In order to expedite the process of reporting violations of the Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission has a new application called ‘cVIGIL’ that stands for vigilant citizens. The application, regulated by the Election Commission of India will help the EC to ensure free, fair and unbiased conduct of the elections across the country. Announcing the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five states, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur, the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday said that the application will enable the smart and vigilant citizens to report any breach in the conduct of the polls.

What is the cVIGIL app?

The application that can be easily downloaded and operated by anyone will reduce the time in reporting complaints about the MCC violations and hence will help the officials to take timely action. The users will also be allowed to submit video/ picture evidence on the app while submitting their complaints. The election commission had cited that earlier due to delay in reporting and unavailability of untampered evidence, the perpetrators escaped detection and punishment. The app users will have the option of registering complaints anonymously.

ECI officers will arrive on the scene within 100 minutes of a report being recorded on the cVIGIL app. The app may be downloaded from the Google play store and can be used on any Android or iOS smartphone with a camera, internet connection, and GPS. The app's unique feature is that it only permits Live Photo/Video from within the app, with auto location capture, to ensure digital proof for officials to act on in a timely manner. The app connects citizens with the District Control Room, Returning Officer, and Field Unit (Flying Squads) / Static Surveillance Teams to create a rapid and accurate monitoring system.

How does the cVIGIL app work?

A citizen clicks a picture or records a 2-minute video. The Photo / Video is uploaded on the app along with an automated location mapping. After its successful submission, the citizen gets a Unique ID to track and receive follow up updates on his mobile. After successful submission of the report, it will reach the District Control Room from where it will be assigned to a Field Unit for further investigation. Post Field Unit's response, the field report is sent to the concerned returning officer for judgement. If the incidence is verified, the information is submitted to the Election Commission of India's National Grievance Portal for further action, and the vigilant citizen is notified of the status within 100 minutes.

Image: ECI/ PTI