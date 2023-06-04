What Is Electronic Interlocking? The Fatal Reason For The Odisha Derailments

After taking stock of the horrific train derailment incident that occurred in Odisha's Balasore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that the root cause of the accident has been identified. He claimed that the setting of the machine was changed, which led to the accident. An inquiry into the matter has been completed, and the rail safety commissioner will submit the report at the earliest, he said, adding that the priority for current situation is restoration.

The railway board, in a press briefing on Sunday, said the actual death toll in the Odisha triple train tragedy was 275 and not 288, and some bodies were counted twice.

"We have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it. It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Right now, our focus is on restoration," the minister added who is at the site supervising all the restoration work.

What is electronic interlocking?

The Electronic Interlocking (EI) system is a microprocessor-based interlocking equipment to read the yard and panel inputs; it ensures safety and flexibility in train operations. Electronic Interlocking (EI) system has replaced the old relay interlocking systems (PI and RRI). In simpler terms, an electronic interlocking (EI) system can be defined as a system to prevent conflicting train movements and to eliminate human errors as far as possible.

The System provides all the Interlocking features such as:

Route Setting

Route Release

Point Operation

Track Occupancy Monitoring

Overlap Protection

Crank Handle Operation

Level Crossing Gate Interlocking

Provision for Block working

There are two types of interlocking. Electronic interlocking and non-electronic interlocking, according to a member of the raiway board in a press conference on Sunday, June 4.

Root cause Identified: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

"The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come, but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it. It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Right now our focus is on restoration: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw," he said. "The change in electronic interlocking caused this accident, and however responsible for changing the interlocking will be found in the investigation," Vaishnaw added.

#WATCH | The root cause of this accident has been identified. PM Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this… pic.twitter.com/0nMy03GUWK — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

Vaishnaw inspected the restoration work which was underway at the train crash site. According to the Railway Ministry, more than 1000 manpower has been deployed for restoration work. The ministry said more than 7 poclain machines, two accident relief trains, three-four railway and road cranes have been deployed for the same.