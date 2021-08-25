What Is Endemic Stage? India Might Be Entering Endemic Stage Of COVID-19, Says WHO

India might be entering the endemic stage of COVID-19, World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Tuesday. Swaminathan said in an interview with a popular news portal, “We may be entering some kind of stage of endemicity where there is low-level transmission or moderate level transmission going on but we are not seeing the kinds of exponential growth and peaks that we saw a few months ago.”

The WHO chief scientist said that as India has a diverse population and immunity status differs in different parts of the country, it was possible that the country will face ups and downs. It could vary from state to state. Swaminathan said that there might be peaks over the next few months in areas that are still vulnerable. If a region was less affected by the first two waves or has low vaccination rates will find it difficult to contain the third wave.

The situation in Kerala

The WHO chief scientist also addressed the COVID-19 situation in Kerala and said that the decline in cases over the last week could be due to the reduced testing across the states. She warned that as Onam had just been over, the positivity rates could go up again. Therefore, Swaminathan suggested remaining patient and observe the state over the next few weeks to come to a final conclusion. Until a few weeks ago, Kerala was reporting more than half of India’s total COVID-19 cases.

Swaminathan said while speaking to the Wire that monitoring the COVID-19 variants and genomic sequencing was an important part in the fight against the virus. She said, “We need to look at areas where there seems to be continued high transmission or a surge happening.” She continued, “Just like the Delta variant came upon us, we need to ensure that we are not caught by surprise by another variant.” Swaminathan further said that it was difficult to predict when the third wave would strike the country but analysts could make an informed guess depending on the various variables. Being in an endemic means that the threat levels of the coronavirus are much lesser as the rate of spread of the virus is now much lesser.