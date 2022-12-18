Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday (December 18) lashed out at the Bihar Mahagathbandhan government as he revealed the ground reality of kins of the Hooch tragedy's victims in Chapra.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Paswan assured that the numbers were definitely more than the released official report. He also expressed his displeasure on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's insensitivity over the matter as he said no sympathy and compensation should be given to those who died after consuming the spurious liquor. LJP chief accused Bihar CM of ignoring the crimes happening in the state as he never steps out of his residence. Taking a dig at Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, he said the RJD's tone has changed after coming to power as they are speaking Kumar's language.

Paswan said, "Yesterday I visited Chapra and met most of the families. I can say this with the assurance that the official figures released by the government which is around 70 in reality much more than that. And the ground reality which I came across after visiting the place is that the numbers might go to over 200 and there is nothing to be surprised about. The authorities tried to cover the entire incident as they pressurised the families to perform the last rites, and still, they are threatening them asking not to mention anything about spurious liquor or they will be sent to jail."

He further said, "Although, this is not the first time that death due to the consumption of poisonous liquor has taken place. The authorities always divert the issue and say that due to extreme cold people are dying. The way Nitish Kumar yesterday said in the assembly that there is no sympathy and no one will receive compensation. First of all, the Chief minister's changing strategies can't be understood as the same incident that happened in 2016 he gave relief, and not he is refusing. When the state government's own policy on liquor prohibition is not clear that's why the law has not been implemented successfully."

'RJD speaking Bihar CM's language': Chirag Paswan

On being asked about Tejashwi Yadav's change of stand over Hooch Tragedy, the LJP chief said, "This only raises questions on one's credibility, and based on the current scenario they keep changing their stance. When RJD was in opposition, their delegation used to visit places along with us, and now that their tone has completely changed. They are speaking the language of Bihar CM. As they are in power they should raise their voices against injustice and if they wanted they could have given justice to the victim's family."

Paswan said, "I visited the place, and saw a baby just 20 days old baby to a mother aged 80 years old, Why government will not provide compensation to them, what is the fault of the victim's family?"

"Recently in the state whatever crime has been committed, be it s of murder, kidnapping, dacoity, or rape, not once CM Nitish Kumar has come out and visited a single place. He keeps sitting in his Raj Mahal, why doesn't he come out? This is CM's ego and he just wants to save his chair by switching parties but he won't go between the people of Bihar. The total number of people died is over 200 and it might increase but it is definitely more than the of government's figure."