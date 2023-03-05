What Is Holi? Know Why We Celebrate The Festival Of Colours

Celebrated predominantly in the Indian subcontinent, Holi is an important festival of Hinduism and an ancient tradition that celebrates the triumph of Lord Vishnu incarnated as Narasimha Narayana over the evil Hirankashyap.

Holi is celebrated on Purnima (the full moon), the last day of Falgun, the last month according to the Panchanga (Hindu calendar). It will be observed on Wednesday, March 8, across the country. Notably, Maharashtra will celebrate the festival on March 7 and Holika Dahan on March 6. Each state has different rituals for celebrating the festival of colours.

Holi is traditionally celebrated for two days: the Holika Dahan, which symbolises the burning of the demon Holika on a pyre to commemorate the triumph of good over evil, and the playful colour fight on the second day.

Why is Holi Celebrated?

The story behind Holi dates back to the Satya Yuga, where a narrative from the Bhagavata Purana states that Hiranyakashipu and Hiranyaksha, who were the gatekeepers of Vishnu, Jaya, and Vijaya, were cursed to be born on Earth by the Four Kumaras.

The Vishnu Purana states that Hiranyakashipu sought to exact revenge on Vishnu for slaying his brother Hiranyaksha. He therefore performed severe penance in order to appease Lord Brahma.

Hiranyaksha wreaked devastation on the three worlds in addition to hiding Mother Earth at the bottom of the sea. Lord Vishnu incarnated as a wild boar and destroyed Hiranyaksha before raising Mother Earth on his tusks. Hiranyakashipu therefore desired to exact revenge on Lord Vishnu for the death of his brother.

Hiranyakashipu believed his own strength to be unbeatable. He began to destroy temples while directing people to worship him. However, his son Prahalad refused to bow down to him and bowed down to Lord Vishnu instead.

Incensed by this, Hiranyakashipu considered assassinating his son Prahalad. He urged his fire-impervious sister, Holika, to burn his son. Holika and Prahalad sat atop a large bonfire. While Prahalad escaped uninjured, Holika was reduced to ashes by the fire.

Hiranyakashipu was later killed by Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Narasimha.