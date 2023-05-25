What Is Ladishah? Know How Kashmiri Youths Trying To Preserve Age Old-fading Legacy

Originated in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Ladishah is an age-old storytelling technique, which follows a meter of one rhythm and short, rhyming sentences. It is a storytelling musical genre having its roots in traditional and humorous folk singing originally sung by minstrels, while wondering from one place to another in the territory of J&K. However, this old-age storytelling musical genre is dying very slowly and steadily. Let’s know about the history of this art and how Kashmiri youths are making efforts to save the fading legacy.

Ladishah, also known as Laddi Shah, is a genre which is usually sung in Kashmiri language to express anguish or to entertain people in a rhythmic form that primarily revolves around political, social and cultural issues in the form of ballads. It typically uses a rudimentary rod-like instrument (dhukar) with thin metal rings to create accompanying music, while one recites the ballad. It is sometimes sung without any musical instrument as well.

Ladishah artist is also referred as 'street performer'

Ladishah encompasses medieval music, and a Ladishah singer literally acts as a communicator in a society to convey their message to the people either for public entertainment purpose or to address political views, social consciousness or cultural competence. A Ladishah artist is also sometimes referred to as a ‘street performer’ or ‘historical describer’.

How it came to existence

The genre, according to the department of History, was first sung or created by a Kashmiri singer from Lari village of Pulwama district. He belonged to the Shah dynasty and people used to call him "Shah of Lari" and hence the genre became known as "Ladishah". However, there are various other opinions too about the name. Some poets recognize the word "Ladishah" to have originated from the word "Ladi" meaning a row or line and the word "Shah" was used to describe Muslim rulers who reigned the Kashmir Valley multiple times.

History

As per experts, this form of storytelling came into existence around the 18th century. It mostly used to focus on copying the songs or the folklores originally sung by minstrels, medieval European entertainers. The group of storytellers of Kashmir, dressed in Pheran, white trousers and a white turban, used to sing satire to express their anguish, pain or joy with their musical instrument.

Ladishah, literary associated with Kashmiri literature, was initially used to criticise the rulers engaged in human rights abuse. Apart from this, some local people believe that Laddi Shah songs were used to be sung during the harvest season, particularly by nomads.

How it reached at extinction

The Ladishah genre, which was supported by playing with an iron tong with small rings attached to it, started fading away with the introduction of new technology lately. Over the times with the modern music revolution, the genre became less popular or almost unknown to the people. Subsequently, the genre further declined due to increase in the conflicts and war that triggered unrest since the military conflict started in Kashmir.

Efforts to save Ladishah

Recently, this dying genre sensed some light of hope, when a group of youngsters in Kashmir started making efforts to preserve this fading genre of storytelling and Kashmir's dying legacy. These youngsters are reinventing the old musical storytelling technique to preserve Kashmir's age-old fading culture. Not only this, in the year 2020, Syed Areej Safvi, a female Kashmiri artist became the first woman in Kashmir to perform Ladishah, which was originally performed by male artists.

Tanveer Ahmad Bhat (22), a native of central Kashmir’s Budgam district and a Ladishah storyteller has cherished this brilliant form of art for years. Talking to news agency ANI, Tanveer said, "I have been performing Ladishah for more than 11 years. Ladishah is almost on the verge of extinction and I am performing it not only for our survival but also to preserve the legacy of Kashmir.”

He added that his father still performs the Ladishah skit to earn the major livelihood for the family.

Umar Nazir is another Kashmiri singer, who practices Ladishah mixing it with modern rap. He has recently sung a song in which he has created a fusion of modern rap and Ladishah with an intention to preserve Kashmir's fading culture.

Nazir, said to the agency, "People were getting bored of listening to Ladishah traditionally. But I tried to give it a new twist by creating a fusion with modern rape. So far more than two lakh people have liked my Ladishah song on Youtube, which I sang recently." Apart from them, there are other Kashmiri youths who are trying to save the legacy.