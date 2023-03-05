What Is Lathmar Holi? Unique Celebration In Mathura That Draws On Indian Mythology

Lathmar Holi in Mathura is one of the biggest celebrations of the festival of colours in India. Every year, people from all around the country gather in Mathura's Barasana and Nandgaon to celebrate Holi in a unique way typical to the region. Lathmar Holi is popular not only in India. People from around the world travel to this part of the country during the festival to partake in celebrations. This year too foreign tourists from across the world were seen celebrating in Mathura.

What is Lathmar Holi?

Lathmar Holi is a special sort of Holi celebration unique to Mathura. 'Lath-mar' is a Hindi word where 'Lath' means stick and 'mar' means beat, literally translating to beat with sticks Holi. Lathmar Holi is played between men and women with sticks and shields, wherein women in joyous vibrance and cheer all around lashing men with sticks and men try to save themselves from getting hit while trying to drench women in colours.

The roots of Lathmar Holi

The concept of Lathmar Holi comes from the Radha-Krishna myth. According to Indian mythology, Lord Krishna, who was from Nandgaon, and Radha, from Barsana, share an eternal bond. It is believed that the tradition of Lathmar Holi began with the famous Laddu Holi celebrated in Barsana a day before Holi. Myth has it that on the ashtham tithi of Falgun, Lord Krishna went to Radha's village in Barsana to inform her that he and his friends will come to play Holi in Barsana.

The next day, Krishna and his friends reach Barsana and are welcomed with laddoos. As Holi-playing begins, Krishna and his friends try to drench Radha and her friends in colour. Radha and her Gopis in turn pick up sticks to playfully chase them and drive them out of the village.

On Dashmi, Radha and her friends go to Nandgaon with their sticks. But this time around Krishna, and his friends were ready with shields meant to dodge sticks while they played with colours. The episode turned into a ritual and is being followed in Mathura for years as a re-enactment of the episode from Lord Krishna's life.

How Lathmar Holi is played

Kumarpal Sharma, a resident of Barsana, said before Holi, people in the area start with Laddu Holi, followed by Lathmar Holi. For Lathmar Holi, people dress up in traditional clothes. The men sing songs and try to throw colour at the women while the women try to playfully hit the men with sticks.

What is Laddu Holi?

The famous Laddu Holi in Barsana is its own attraction. The festival is celebrated every year on Ashtami tithi of Falgun month at Radha Rani temple in Barsana. It is said that over 300 kilograms of Laddu packed in small packets are thrown at devotees from Radha Rani Mandir.