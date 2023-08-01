What Is Lokmanya Tilak Award Conferred On PM Modi In Pune? Know All About The Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award at an event in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday, August 1. The Prime Minister was chosen as the 41st recipient of this award for his 'exceptional leadership and efforts in fostering a sense of patriotism among citizens.'

According to PIB, the award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary.

Everything about the Lokmanya Tilak National Award

The esteemed Lokmanya Tilak National Award is presented annually by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) on the occasion of Lokmanya Tilak's death anniversary to honour Lokmanya Tilak’s efforts in India's freedom struggle during the early 20th century.

The award is presented every year on August 1, This year India celebrated the 103rd death anniversary of advocate, Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Interestingly, PM Modi became the 41st recipient of the award. However, PM Modi is not the first Prime Minister to have received this award as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh had also received the award.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, etc., were among other political personalities who have received the award in the past for their contribution to the society.

Sharad Pawar, nephew Ajit share stage with PM Modi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who recently joined hands with BJP-Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, on Tuesday, shared the stage with PM Modi during the Lokmanya Tilak National Award function in Pune.

The presence of the NCP chief in the award function with PM Modi reportedly created discontent among the newly created I.N.D.I.A. Sources also informed that the several political leaders also urged Pawar to not to attend the event in protest against the Prime Minister's policies and actions. However, despite the Opposition's pleas, Pawar decided to proceed with his plan and attended the ceremony.