What Is Loop Line? Vande Bharat Creator Gives Insight Into Odisha Train Derailment

India on Friday saw one of the deadliest train accidents that happened in Odisha's Balasore, where two trains collided with one goods carrier, killing at least 275 passengers and leaving hundreds injured. As per the latest update from the health department, 260 people are undergoing treatment and 900 people have been discharged. As the relentless investigation and restoration operation continues, the creator of Vande Bharat Train, Sudhanshu Mani, in conversation with Republic TV gave an insight on loop line and main line and how the actual derailment of trains happened.

Sudhanshu explained, "After a train is received on a line, the station master is supposed to set the route to another vacant line. He should have set the route for the main line. Whether he did it or not is not clear; some work was going on at that point."

Sudhanshu Mani rules out tampering in Balasore train tragedy, says there can be some mistake or negligence

Though Mani ruled out the possibility of tampering, he said the accident occurred due to some communication or some mistake or negligence. "By some shortcut or some mistake, something was done to the system through electrical circuit relays. I will not call it tampering. The station master got the indication that the train had taken the main line, but it actually remained on the loop line, and he then took off the signal for the main line. So the driver of Kormandal would have seen that he was going on the main line, whereas, he was driving on the loop line," which led to the major accident, he said.

The train crash that involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express was carrying around 2,500 passengers. "There can be a possibility of some criminal activity or some negligence. This is a matter of inquiry," said Mani.

Ashwini Vaishnaw alleges change in electronic interlocking caused train tragedy

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, said, the root cause of three horrific train derailment incident has been identified. He claimed that the setting of the machine was changed, which led to the accident. "An inquiry into the matter has been completed, and the rail safety commissioner will submit the report at the earliest," he said, adding that the priority for current situation is restoration.