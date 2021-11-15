What Is 'Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell Mission' Launched By PM Modi In Bhopal?

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped historical Rani Kamlapati Railway station along with other schemes. The announcements were made on the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, which was announced by the centre to be celebrated as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.’

While addressing the tribal people in the state at ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan’ PM Modi announced a series of development schemes for the welfare of the tribal people. Among multiple initiatives, one initiative was -- ‘Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission’, which aims at spreading awareness among people about genetic disorders including ‘Sickle Cell Anaemia.’

PM Modi launches Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission

Under the mission, PM Modi handed over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries. The initiative aims at screening and managing patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia and other hemoglobinopathies. Hemoglobinopathy is a group of genetically inherited disorders in which the oxygen-carrying protein in the blood- haemoglobin is shaped differently (mostly elongated like a sickle) instead of normal, round or disc shape. The mission further aims to increase public awareness about these ailments.

The health mission holds special importance as the people of the ‘Janjatiya Community’ have deeply suffered from the disorder in the past because of unawareness. The impact of the genetically transferred ‘Sickle Cell Anaemia’ is more profound in the tribal community.

What is Sickle Cell Anaemia?

Sickle cell anaemia is a common genetic blood illness that affects a person's normal development as well as can become fatal if not diagnosed early. Aside from stunting a person's natural growth, it causes extreme pain crises, acute chest syndrome, high-grade fever, and periodic swelling in various body parts. It is a genetic disorder and can be passed on from infected parents to children.

Sickle Cell Anaemia’s prevalence in Madhya Pradesh

As per a report by the National Health Mission in Madhya Pradesh, the state has the highest burden of sickle cell anaemia in India. It further says, “An ICMR study done in 2007 found that 10%-33% of the tribal population in Madhya Pradesh is sickle gene affected, & 0.70% are sickle diseased (SS/Homozygous).”

“If proper screening & diagnosis facilities are made available then patients will get diagnosed & with proper facilities for counselling, treatment & management these affected patients can lead a normal life to contribute to their personal & country’s growth and development,” the report added.

(Image: ANI/ Twitter)