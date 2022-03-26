What Is Modi Story? Know All About The Platform Sharing The Inspiring Journey Of The PM

Several prominent ministers including Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Biplab Kumar Deb, and several others tweeted about 'Modi story' on Saturday morning, which is all about the inspiring journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) official Twitter handles, this is a volunteer driven initiative that brings together inspiring moments from the Prime Minister's life, as narrated by his co-travellers. The initiative has been officially launched by Smt Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.

What is Modi Story?

A Twitter handle - Modi Story (@themodistory) has been created, where several archived stories of PM Modi have been shared by citizens.

Apart from this, on the website, https://www.modistory.in/ prominent personalities including those from politics, sports, and other backgrounds have also shared stories.

"Always energetic: Modi landed after world tour at 4am, met me at 9am!" narrated Pullela Gopichand.

Interestingly, the logo of the 'Modi Story' on the website has the designs and graphics of a glass of hot tea, depicting the roots of PM Modi.

The website shares stories, experiences and anecdotes from the likes of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia from Punjab - a state that the Prime Minister handled in the early days of his political journey as a party office-bearer, Rasbihari Maniyar - his school principal at Vadnagar in Gujarat, and Sharda Prajapati - in whose house the Prime Minister often stayed in the 1990s during his tours, according to news agency PTI.

Furthermore, the website has also shared stories of the PM when he wanted to join the Sainik school and how he even noticed his peon's handwriting.

"Former MP Sudha Yadav recalled the time when Narendra Modi donated a small sum of Rs.11 to her election campaign in 1999. The amount, though very little, turned around her campaign and how!"

Deepak Kumar, an assistant of the PM in the 1990s, narrated how the now Prime Minister had once visited his residence and prepared 'parathas' himself as nothing else was there to eat.

"Even while fasting, Modi obliged for 100s of selfies after the US event," said NRI Dr Bharat Barai.