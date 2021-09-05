What Is Nipah Virus? Know All About Origin, Symptoms And Treatment Of NiV Zoonotic Virus

In the wake of a possible resurgence of the Nipah virus infection in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry has sent a team to the state to support health measures. The Pune National Institute of Virology, which tested samples of a 12-year-old, confirmed the presence of the Nipah virus. Here’s all you need to know about the virus.

Nipah Virus in Kerala

Nipah virus (NiV) has been confirmed in a 12-year-old admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. The patient was admitted with encephalitis, the Additional Director of Health Services (Public Health) said on Saturday. Earlier in 2018, Kerala faced the biggest risk of the virus outbreak a case was recorded in Kozhikode, making it the first NiV outbreak in southern India. A total of 23 cases were identified, of which only two survived. The virus made a return in 2019 in the Ernakulam district of Kerala. However, the infection was contained in a single case and the patient survived the infection.

What is Nipah Virus?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah is a zoonotic virus originally transmitted from animals to humans. The virus can also travel through contaminated food or directly between people. Once infected, the virus causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis in individuals. So far, the NiV has caused only a few known outbreaks in Asia, affecting both humans and other animals like pigs.

Nipah Virus Symptoms

The WHO has noted that the virus causes the infected individuals to develop symptoms including fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting and sore throat and may even lead to dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis. Some cases have even caused pneumonia and severe respiratory problems, causing seizures. The incubation period of the infection ranges from 4 to 14 days however, no it could range to longer periods. The virus is a major concern as it holds a fatality rate estimated at 40 to 75 per cent.

Nipah Virus treatment

The treatment protocol for NiV is complicated as initial signs and symptoms of the infection are nonspecific. Moreover, there are currently no drugs or vaccines specific for the Nipah virus infection. Intensive supportive care is recommended for the infected individuals and treatments for severe respiratory and neurologic complications are the common practice for the treatment of NiV infected patients. WHO has identified NiV as a priority disease for Research and Development Blueprint, however, has not yet suggested treatment for the same.

From where did Nipah Virus Originate

NiV was first discovered in 1999 following an outbreak of the infection in pigs and people in Malaysia and Singapore. However, an exact origin point of the virus remains unavailable. The first outbreak of the virus resulted in nearly 300 human cases and more than 100 fatalities. According to WHO, fruit bats are the natural hosts for the virus. Direct contact with such bats or infected animals, such as bats or pigs, or contact with their body fluids could spread the virus.

