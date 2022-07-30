Last Updated:

What Is Pretha Kalyanam? Karnataka Couple Get Married Posthumously 30 Yrs After Demise

Two infants were posthumously wedded on July 28 as their parents prayed for a happily ever after for their spirits in a peculiar ceremony in Karnataka.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Karnataka

Image: Twitter


Two infants were posthumously wedded on July 28 as their parents prayed for a happy after-life in a peculiar ceremony in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. Shobha and Chandappa wedded posthumously 30 years after their death in a traditional wedding ceremony in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. It was clear that this was no ordinary wedding; it was a 'Pretha Kalyanam,' or 'marriage of the dead'.

What is Pretha Kalyanam tradition

'Pretha Kalyanam' is a tradition that is still practiced in some regions of Karnataka and Kerala, in which a marriage ritual is performed for babies who died during childbirth. The local communities saw this as a way to respect their spirits. Anny Arun, a YouTuber who attended the wedding, documented every detail of the not so usual ceremony on Twitter.

The wedding was as formal as it gets for a typical wedding, as documented by Anny Arun's 20-tweet thread. The only difference was that an effigy of the bride and groom was employed in place of a real bride and groom. According to the YouTuber, the wedding procession also included "Saptapadhi," commonly known as "Saat-Phere." He noted that the atmosphere was not mournful like that of a funeral, but rather was joyful like any other wedding.

Children and unmarried not permitted to witness the marriage

He stated in one of the tweets that children and unmarried are not permitted to witness the marriage. Further, according to him, there were not just rituals but also a lavish feast. On the menu were fish fry, chicken sukka, kadle balyar, and mutton gravy with idli. He concluded his post with, "And the couple 'lives' happily ever after! Probably in the afterlife!"

Image: Twitter

First Published:
