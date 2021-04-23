What Is Proning? Health Ministry Suggests This Technique For Better Oxygenation Amid COVID

As commonly seen during the in-hospital ventilation of patients with COVID-19, ‘Proning’ is a vital treatment protocol in which coronavirus infected patients in respiratory distress are laid on the stomach in the intensive care to enhance the distribution and volume of air in the lungs. Citing the importance of the physical posture amid the mounting caseload of infections, leading to the oxygen scarcity across several hospitals, the government of India on Thursday recommended the general adherence of the posture to improve breathing and for better oxygenation in the lungs.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the ministry of health shared the vital tip of self-care for those currently in home isolation battling COVID-19 infection. During the pandemic, prone positioning has been widely recommended by health experts, as the posture not only enhances breathing, but is also linked to a reduction in mortality among patients with ARDS under critical care, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The government urged the citizens to practice the prone positioning, saying that it will "aid to help you breathe better" during COVID-19.

For those who are having oxygen saturation level around 90



Pronal or Ventilator breathing. See the amazing results. Hats off to the person who made this video pic.twitter.com/mNcnkFepLm — Ankit Chaudhary (@entrepreneur987) April 19, 2021

So what is proning, and why is it beneficial in COVID?

Proning is a practice of great potential benefit in COVID-19 disease, several studies, including the Lancet has found. The ministry of health explained that the position involves one lying on their stomach face down, which in turn improves ventilation, and makes breathing easy by keeping alveolar units open. This is supported by scientific data where hospitalized patients that were prone positioned showed improved oxygenation. The ventilatory strategy in early COVID-19 was effective in helping patients breathe, meanwhile the supine position [lying face up that exerts pressure on lungs] was found to be detrimental. Health experts have called pros positions a ‘nasal oxygen therapy’. The center stressed on the importance of the position when the O2 level dropped below 94. “Timely proning and maintaining ventilation could save many lives,” it said. Patients with a heart condition, pregnant women, or those with unstable spine or pelvic fractures were asked to avoid the prone positioning.

Oxygen saturation can become the difference between home-care & hospitalisation for COVID patients.



Our amazing team @AaynaClinic just made a guide to proning. Everyone must know about it at this time. Pls share widely! pic.twitter.com/2HRoi9oEQP — Dr. Simal Soin (@DrSimalSoin) April 21, 2021

Why Supine position is ‘not recommended’ for COVID-19 patients

Lungs are compressed by gravity and other forces, including other organs when an individual lies in a supine position. According to the research by the world’s leading scientists, the results of which were carried in Penn medicine journal, the supine position can “cause hyperinflation of alveoli in the ventral (upward-facing) lung while causing alveolar collapse (atelectasis) in the dorsal part of the lung (lying closest the bed).” And therefore, it can be disastrous for the COVID-19 patients lowering oxygen levels further as blood is constantly pushed downward towards the poorly oxygenated alveoli. This can create rapid deterioration of patients and can compromise breathing. Several reports from the US, China, France and Italy, Spain during the first wave hit cited the importance and benefits of proning as a method of redressing COVID-associated ARDS that can reduce chances of intubation and mechanical ventilation.