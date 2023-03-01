What Is Raisina Dialogue? Geopolitical Conference To Be Held In Delhi From March 2 To 4

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in association with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). This year, India will be holding the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue, which will take place from March 2 to 4. The Raisina Dialogue 2023 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to be chief guest this edition

This chief guest this year will be Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The Raisina Dialogue will witness the participation of over 100 nations, including former heads of state and other heads of government, military commanders, captains of the industry, technology leaders, academia, journalists, scholars on strategic affairs, experts from leading think tanks, and the youth.

This edition of the dialogue holds special importance as it comes in the backdrop of India's G20 Presidency. The theme for the dialogue this year is "Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest?”

When did Raisina Dialogue begin?

Raisina Dialogue began in 2016. The conference is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion with global policymakers. The dialogue also includes major private sector executives, as well as members of the academia and media.

Over 2,500 participants to take part

As per MEA, over 2,500 participants will be joining the Dialogue in person and the conference would be reaching millions across many digital platforms. The MEA said, "During the past eight years, the Raisina Dialogue has consistently grown in stature and profile to establish itself as one of the leading global conferences on international affairs.”

In the three-day dialogue over 250 decision-makers and thought leaders of the world would interact with each other on 100 conversations of various formats and deliberately over five thematic pillars:

(i) Neo Insurgence: Geographies, Domains, Ambitions

(ii) Amoral Mosaic: Contest, Cooperate or Cancel

(iii) Chaotic Codes: Sovereignty, Security, Society

(iv) Pernicious Passports: Climate, Commons, Citizens

(v) Grey Rhinos: Democracies, Dependencies, and Debt Traps.

In the last eight years, the Raisina Dialogue has consistently been growing in stature and profile to develop itself as one of the top global conferences on international affairs. Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in India on Tuesday to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting and Raisina Dialogue.