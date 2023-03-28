What Is Rajasthan's Right To Health Bill? Why Are Doctors And Hospitals Opposing It?

The Rajasthan Assembly on March 21, passed the Right to Health (RTH) Bill and since then it has been in the news. Doctors on Monday, March 27 held a massive protest against the Bill in Jaipur at Panch Batti. Sources claimed that the Indian Medical Association called March 27 a ‘black day’ against the Right to Health Bill. The rally was conducted to press the demand for the Act's withdrawal. Private doctors have threatened that their hospitals will not be part of any healthcare scheme by the state in the future.

#WATCH | Doctors in Jaipur hold protest against the Right to Health bill passed in the Rajasthan Assembly on March 21 pic.twitter.com/D5Tc45C1oF March 27, 2023

Hospitals in Rajasthan currently wear a deserted look as doctors continue their protest against the Right to Health (RTH) Bill for the eight day in a row on Monday. Thousands of doctors from across the state gathered in Jaipur and staged a foot march from the SMS Medical College.

Doctors from the Govt and Private sectors from all districts of Rajasthan gathered in Jaipur to protest the #RTH bill. Over 50000 medical and paramedical personnel attended the rally. @aajtak @narendramodi @mansukhmandviya @ashokgehlot51 @Jansatta pic.twitter.com/Ek0P7M9GN1 — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) March 27, 2023

The Right to Health Bill seeks to grant every resident of the state the right to emergency treatment and care without prepayment at any public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres.

Claiming the Bill as 'unconstitutional', Doctors in Rajasthan are demanding the withdrawal of the Bill as it would increase bureaucratic interference in the functioning of private hospitals.

On Monday, the state health minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that the government would not take back the Bill at any cost. Speaking to reporters, Meena said, “If there’s any problem with the Bill, then we are ready to hold a discussion but the Bill won’t be taken back. At any cost, we will not take back the Bill."

“After a lot of discussions, the Right to Health bill was brought by our government. People of the state are being benefitted from it. We held discussions and abided by all demands of protesting doctors. CM has appealed to them to come back to work. They are taking undue advantage,” he further said.

What is Rajasthan's Right To Health Bill?

The Rajasthan's Right to Health Bill (RTH) gives every Rajasthan resident the right to emergency treatment and care “without prepayment of requisite fee or charges” by any public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres. After emergency care, stabilisation and referral of the patient, if they do not pay the requisite charges, the government will reimburse the health care provider.

Notably, healthcare professionals have been objecting to certain clauses where the term ‘medical emergency’ has not been defined clearly and asked how the expenses will be reimbursed to private hospitals. They have also raised concerns over setting up of a grievance redressal committee to address patients' complaints.

On Sunday, the Rajasthan government officials held a meeting with a delegation of private hospital doctors on strike against the Rajasthan Right to Health Bill and assured them of a detailed discussion on their suggestions over the proposed law.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill passed by the Assembly to end their protest. The Chief Minister said the interests of the doctors have been taken care of in the bill and that their agitation is not justified.