What Is Samudrayaan? All About India's First Mission To Send Humans 6,000m Deep In Ocean

India has launched the massive ocean mission "Samudrayaan" to solve the mysteries buried deep within the oceans. A team of experts will be sent by the nation to conduct various deep underwater studies in the ocean. With a variety of scientific sensors and tools for deep ocean exploration, the Samudrayaan Mission aims to create a self-propelled manned submersible that can carry three people to a water depth of 6,000 metres.

In the event of an emergency, it can last 96 hours in addition to its 12 hours of operational time. Scientists will be able to directly observe and investigate uncharted deep-sea regions due to the manned submersible. It will also improve the ability to develop deep sea man rated vehicles. The projected timeline spans five years, from 2020-2021 to 2025-2026. With a 7517 km long coastline that is home to nine coastal states and 1,382 islands, India is in a unique maritime position.

The Blue Economy is one of the 10 main dimensions of growth, according to the government of India's vision for the "New India." For the exploration of the deep sea, the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, an independent institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), has developed a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) with a 6000m depth rating as well as numerous other underwater instruments, including the Autonomous Coring System (ACS), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), and Deep Sea Mining System (DSM).

India joined the exclusive club of countries with specialised technology and vehicles to conduct subsea activities in October 2021 with the launch of the distinctive ocean mission "Samudrayaan." Other elite countries of the club include the US, Russia, Japan, France, and China.

"This niche technology shall facilitate Ministry of Earth Sciences, in carrying out deep ocean exploration of the non-living resources such as polymetallic manganese nodules, gas hydrates, hydro-thermal sulphides, and cobalt crusts, located at a depth between 1000 and 5500 meters," Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh stated while introducing the sea exploration initiative.

Oceans continue to play a significant role in our lives, making up 70% of the planet. However, 95% of the deep ocean has not yet been explored. With the oceans on three of its sides and about 30% of the population living along the coast, the coastal regions are important economically for India. Tourism, livelihoods, aquaculture, and blue trade are all supported by the oceans.

What is MATSYA 6000?

The MATSYA 6000 is a manned submersible that was created locally. It will make it easier for the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to carry out deep ocean research. The preliminary design for the manned submersible "MATSYA 6000" has been finished, and work on building the craft has begun. The Union Minister noted that ISRO, IITM, and DRDO have been enlisted to support the project.

The use of underwater vehicles is necessary for subaquatic tasks like high resolution bathymetry, biodiversity assessment, geoscientific observation, search and rescue operations, and engineering support. Even though unmanned underwater vehicles have improved manoeuvrability and excellent vision systems that resemble direct observation, manned submersibles give researchers a sense of their direct physical presence and have better intervention capability. as subsea technologies advance.

The Deep Ocean Mission (DOM), with a budget of Rs 4,077 crore for a five-year period, was approved by the Indian government to be carried out under the auspices of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The first phase is expected to cost Rs 2,823.4 crore over the course of three years (2021-2024). The Deep Ocean Mission will be a mission-mode project to aid the Indian government's blue economy initiatives.

The Deep Ocean Mission focuses on the advancement of deep-sea technology and includes technologies for deep-sea mining, resource exploration, and marine biodiversity, as well as manned submersibles capable of operating in 6,000 metres of water. The creation of Ti Alloy Personnel Spheres, Human Support and Safety Systems in Enclosed Space, Low Density Buoyancy Modules, Ballast and Trim System, and Low Density Buoyancy Modules are a few of the critical subsystems of the manned submersibles. batteries with pressure compensation, a propulsion system, control and communication components, and a launch and recovery system.

According to the regulations of the International Association of Classification and Certification Society for man-rated usage of manned submersible at a depth of 6000 metres, system design, concept of operation, subcomponent functionality and integrity, emergency rescue, and failure mode analysis are reviewed and certified.

