What Is 'Snakes In The Ganga: Breaking India 2.0'? Author Rajiv Malhotra Explains To Arnab

In the latest edition of the 'Nation Wants To Know', Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was joined by author and pioneer in the research on civilizations and their engagement with technology, Rajiv Malhotra who recently launched his new book "Snakes in the Ganga: Breaking India 2.0".

Over the course of their conversation, Rajiv Malhotra shed light on what the book is all about and 'who are the snakes' that are referred to in 'Snakes in the Ganga'.

Speaking about the 'snakes', Malhotra said, "This is a metaphor because Ganga is supposed to be a safe place, we don’t see fear or threat. But there are threats under the surface. And these threats are snakes- these consists of ideas, these consists of individuals and institutions. I named them and I gave a whole lot of explanation. Actually, I quote them in their own words, so it’s not insinuating… these are major players in big names, in big institutions."

Rajiv Malhotra explains 'Breaking India 2.0'

Malhotra who had already written a book on 'Breaking India' depicting the interference of the US and European churches, think tanks, foundations and human rights group in trying to break up apart Dravidian and Dalit communities, spoke about Harvard and wokeism imported from the US in the Breaking India 2.0.

"A new theory has been formulated in the United States, in Ivy Leagues called ‘Critical caste theory’. Basically, it says, caste is the origin of American racism," Malhotra said. Elaborating the theory further he said, "Caste originated in the Vedic tradition according to them and the British learnt it in India and brought it to America and helped them frame the black and white issue in terms of racism. So caste and racism are inseparable. The Nazis caught this idea from the British and that generated the Nazi holocaust. So caste is the worldwide culprit for racism everywhere, it is the architecture, the blueprint from which racism of all kinds emerges worldwide."

The founder of Infinity Foundation added that based on the theory concerned, there have been attacks on Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) by a Harvard professor calling IITs 'bastion of casteism, basically privileging the Brahmin and oppressing the Dalits.'. "Furthermore, there has been a lawsuit in Silicon Valley against CISCO charging that the Brahmins who are in the management there are essentially racist... Therefore, the American law on racism which is extremely serious has to be applied to prosecute any such cases. Now, this has shaken up Silicon Valley. This is a whole new syndrome."

He claimed that workshops on caste are being conducted at top levels in tech companies in Silicon Valley. He also said that it has been projected that there’s casteism wherever there are Indian techies. "So, Indian techies are one of the subjects of attack. This is a kind of wokeism that has been projected onto India," Malhotra said.

"The US government, the Democratic Party has a large amount of wokeist Congressmen, some of them are Indian actually. The lobby turning the caste into a form of racism is strong and Harvard has actually enacted a policy that caste should be treated as a race, and so have many other universities... So this equating caste and racism are becoming almost a de facto standard in many places in public life the effect of this is, wokeism is projected onto India as a breaking India force," Rajiv Malhotra said.