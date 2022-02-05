On Friday, Feb. 4, the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute. Sputnik Light vaccine, a one-shot vaccine that is based on human adenovirus serotype 26, is the first component of the main Sputnik V vaccine. The one-shot vaccine has been shown to lower the COVID-19 infections 35 times more during the 4 months inspection held in Argentina, where it was first approved. It can act both as a standalone vaccine and a universal booster and was also administered by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after his booster shot.

Sputnik Light can be increasingly effective as 'booster shot'

Amid mounting concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of novel Coronavirus, the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine shall prove to be increasingly effective against reducing the COVID-19 infection by minimizing the spread, countrywide if administered as a booster dose. The one-shot Sputnik Light, according to Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is a highly effective vaccine used both on a standalone basis and applied as a booster.

Sputnik Light approached the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase III bridging trials on the Indian population earlier last year. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials and was later asked by SEC to submit the results related to its immunogenicity and efficacy for the emergency use authorization of the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine in India

According to the RDIF, the vaccine, now recommended in India, had been shown to reduce overall hospitalizations among the target population. The mortality rate was slashed by 82.1-87.6% after the single shot was administered, The Lancet study found. The vaccine is 75% effective among the population under the age of 60, and when administered standalone it showed 70% efficacy against infection from the Delta variant, a strain that wreaked havoc on India with a noticeable high death rate. One-shot Sputnik Light as a booster gives over 83% protection against COVID-19 infection. The one-shot vaccination regimen of Sputnik Light vaccine coronavirus will have a number of key advantages in India, including ease of administering the vaccine, monitoring, and a more flexible vaccination schedule when used as a booster.

