What Is ‘Stealth Omicron’? Know All About Sub-variant That Can Escape RT-PCR Test

As Omicron continues to spread rapidly across the world, experts have warned about a more transmissible sub-strain of the new variant dubbed as 'Stealth Omicron'. The new sub-strain has been dubbed as 'stealth' given that it is able to escape detection even in RT-PCR tests. So far, more than 40 countries including India have detected the strain, which many fear could give birth to another wave of infection across Europe. Here is what we know about the 'Stealth Omicron' variant of COVID-19.

What is 'Stealth Omicron'?

The WHO has categorised the Omicron variant with three sub-strains — BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3. The BA.1 sub-strain is dominant among the Omicron infections reported across the world. The sub-variant has been classified as a 'variant under investigation' by the UK Health Security Agency. According to the UK, the sub-strain is categorized by its power to escape even RT-PCR detection, which gives it a 'growth advantage'. Its technical name by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is the 'BA.2' sub-strain. The new lineage was designated in early December last year.

Why does it escape detection?

While BA.2 sub-strain shares 32 strains with BA.1, there may be more than 28 unique mutations to it, a report in Fortune explained. Researchers believe that while the BA.1 has a mutation (the deletion in the 'S' or spike gene) that shows up on PCR tests, making detection easy, the BA.2 on the other hand, does not have the same mutation which makes it difficult to detect.

Countries where 'Stealth Omicron' has spread

The BA.2 sub-strain is said to spread quickly and has found momentum in countries like India which are witnessing a surge of infections. It is feared that the sub-strain might soon outpace the BA.1 sub-strain. Early analysis has suggested an increased growth rate compared to the original Omicron lineage. The highest number of samples of 'Stealth Omicron' or BA.2 have been reported in Denmark, followed by India, Britain, Sweden and Singapore.

Agencies caution against 'false negatives' in India

The INSACOG has addressed the new sub-variant saying that Omicron was now in community transmission in India and the spread of 'Stealth Omicron' was likely to give high false negatives. "Omicron is now in community transmission in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially. BA.2 lineage is in a substantial fraction in India and S gene dropout based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives,” the INSACOG cautioned.

