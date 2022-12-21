What Is The BF.7 Variant Of COVID, Driving The Surge In China? Everything You Need To Know

Driving the current surge in COVID-19 cases in China, and some other countries is the BF.7 variant. India since June has reported four cases of this variant. While three have been detected in Gujarat, one case has been traced to Odisha. With panic growing over this variant, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting, in which he directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.

The secretaries of health, department of pharmaceuticals, department of biotechnology, Ayush, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr. VK Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman Dr. N K Arora attended the meeting among other officials.

But what is the BF.7 variant?

The BF.7 is an abbreviated form for BA.5.2.1.7. It is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Persons infected with the BF.7 variant of Omicron may experience symptoms similar to other sub-variants. Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, vomiting, fatigue, and diarrhoea.

Is there a need to worry for Indians?

During the review meeting called by the Health Ministry, it was also highlighted that 'no severity in cases' had been seen so far. However, Secretary Pharma and Ayush were asked to keep a stock of medicines that were used during the COVID-19 pandemic as a precautionary measure.

Moreover, Serum Institute of India (SII) Founder and CEO, Adar Poonawalla who manufactured the widely used COVID vaccine Covishield assured that there is no need to panic. "The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA ," Poonawalla wrote on Twitter.

Following the review meet held earlier in the day, Health Minister Mandaviya has asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.