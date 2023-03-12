What Is The Effect Of Influenza A H3N2 On Pregnant Women? Dr Nandita Palshetkar Answers

Amid the rising cases of the H3N2 Influenza virus, renowned Gynecologist and Fertility Expert Dr Nandita P. Palshetkar spoke to Republic and revealed about how the virus can impact pregnant women. Cautioning pregnant women about the increasing spread of the virus, Dr Palshetkar said that the Influenza virus can immensely impact their condition and can even lead to premature labor pain. She further urged them to get vaccinated against the spreading virus and urged them to stay away from crowded places.

Q: It is being said that pregnant women are going to be more impacted by the virus. What is your advice to pregnant women? How should they protect themselves?

Ans: Speaking to Republic, Dr Nandita P. Palshetkar said, “The important advice that I can give my patients is prevention. We really have to work on prevention. Vaccine during pregnancy is very safe and can be given at any time. One needs to understand the effect of Influenza during pregnancy can also lead to pre-mature labor pain and abortion.”

“People should say no to crowded places and have to be careful, especially during pregnancy. We have learned during COVID times that we must take care of our health. Proper hygiene, masks, and social distancing should be maintained by pregnant women as they are very vulnerable,” she added.

What is Influenza A H3N2 variant virus infection?

According to experts of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), intense cough, occasionally accompanied by fever, are symptoms of Influenza A subtype H3N2. ICMR scientists said that the H3N2, which has been in circulation across the country for the last few months, induces more hospitalisations than other subtypes.

The symptoms for H3N2 influenza are cough, sore throat, fever, stuffy or runny nose, fatigue, headache and chills. Some individuals can also experience diarrhea and vomiting.

The Government of India is working with states and extending support for public health measures to address the situation and has issued an advisory to the states to be on the alert and closely monitor the worsening situation caused due to the spread of the virus.