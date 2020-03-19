What Is The 'Janta Curfew' Called By The PM Modi On March 22? Read Here

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday and issued the call for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday (March 22) from 7 AM to 9 PM. A 'Janta Curfew' is a nationwide self-imposed curfew, 'by the people, and for the people,' as stated by the Prime Minister.

During the self-imposed Janta Curfew, people are advised to restrain from non-essential movement across the country and remain in their respective homes. The 'Janta Curfew' comes amid the global pandemic and is a national movement in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

PM Modi addresses the nation

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

Furthermore, he added, "With the Janata Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government's to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew."

PM Modi's 9 appeals

1. Every India should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential.

2. Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only.

3. Dutifully observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, 22nd March 2020 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

4. At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janta Curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff)

5. Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so.

6. Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy.

7. Do not cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners.

8. Do not indulge in panic buying. India has enough food and ration supplies.

9. Stay away from rumours.

