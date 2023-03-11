What Is The Prevention Strategy For H3N2 Influenza Virus? Dr Vivek Nangia Details

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Director and Head of the Department of Pulmonology and Respiratory Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital Dr Vivek Nangia detailed various precautions and measures required to protect ourselves from the contagious Influenza A H3N2 virus. Cautioning everyone about the spread of the disease, Dr Nangia recommended that isolating, testing and resting are among the major steps a person needs to follow after getting infected.

Speaking to republic, Dr Nangia said, “The first thing that you have to do if you have a cough and cold is to isolate yourself because this virus that is spreading recently is also very contagious. Obviously, it is not as contagious as COVID virus but is definitely spreading at a faster rate.”

“On getting any signs of the spread of the disease you need to segregate yourself from the family members, especially from those who had an immuno-compromising condition like diabetes, or other conditions. You immediately need to get tested. There are various Influenza related drugs available in the country,” he added.

Elaborating on the steps that one needs to follow, Dr Vivek Nangia stated, “First, isolate yourself; second, get yourself tested; and third, take rest. COVID has taught us that health is a priority more than anything else.”

“There is nothing to be panic about. This is only happening in certain areas of the country but yes, it is certainly a matter of great concern. We should be wearing masks in public areas and maintaining hand hygiene should be our priority at this moment. Also, keep your immunity under check,” he said.

What is Influenza A H3N2 variant virus infection?

According to experts of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), intense cough, occasionally accompanied by fever, are symptoms of Influenza A subtype H3N2. ICMR scientists said that the H3N2, which has been in circulation across the country for the last few months, induces more hospitalisations than other subtypes.

The symptoms for H3N2 influenza are cough, sore throat, fever, stuffy or runny nose, fatigue, headache and chills. Some individuals can also experience diarrhea and vomiting.

In view of the rising number of H3N2 Influenza cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting to review the situation. An advisory has also been issued to the states to be on the alert and closely monitor the situation. The Government of India is working with states and extending support for public health measures to address the situation. As per MoHFW, so far Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2.