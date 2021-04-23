What Is Virafin? DCGI Approved Drug Claims 91% COVID Patients Return Negative In 7 Days

As India faces the lethal second COVID-19 wave, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) provided a major boost to health operations in the country as it gave an emergency nod to Zydus Cadila's anti-viral drug 'Virafin' for treatment of moderate COVID-19 infection in adults. The approval comes at a time when the country battles excessive shortage of Remdesivir - another drug used to treat COVID-19 - and medical oxygen.

What is Virafin?

Zydus Cadila's Virafin is a Hepatitis C drug that can be used to treat moderate COVID-19 cases. The antiviral drug is to be administered via an injection and is reported to show significant improvement in an infected patient's health shortly after the first dose. Zydus Cadila, which manufactures the Virafin drug, has claimed that 91.15% of COVID patients had returned negative in just seven days after being administered with the first dose. Virafin manufacturers have also claimed that the treatment regimen would be 'less cumbersome and more affordable' for patients.

The company citing Phase-III clinical trial data also said that by day seven, at least 91 per cent of patients treated with the Hepatitis C drug tested negative for coronavirus in standard RT-PCR tests, compared to nearly 79 per cent who were given the standard care. The drug is known as Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b and branded as 'PegiHep' by Cadila, was initially approved for liver ailments. “We are encouraged by the results of a phase-III study of Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b which has confirmed the potential to reduce virus titers when given earlier in the disease,” said Cadila MD Sharvil Patel.

Meanwhile, India continued to register a record rise of daily cases for the past few days, as it notched 3.32 lakh new cases on Friday. The tally of 2263 deaths too was the highest number of casualties in a single day. The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities. The country recorded a single-day rise of 3,32,730 new cases, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.92 per cent. The country has also been facing a shortage of medical oxygen, a matter which has been taken up by the Supreme Court as well.

PM discusses oxygen crisis

With India battling the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a meeting with Chief Ministers of 11 States and Union Territories that worst-affected by the second wave of Coronavirus wave. The virtual meeting on Friday came at a time when the country continues to clock over 3 lakh daily COVID-19 cases amidst the shortage of medical oxygen, anti-COVID drugs, and COVID vaccines being reported in some states.

At the meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the Centre's full support to the states and added that the Health Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely issuing necessary advice to the states from time to time. Responding to the Oxygen crisis faced by States, PM Modi highlighted that there is a 'continuous effort' to increase the supply of medical oxygen, noting that industrial oxygen has also been diverted to meet immediate requirements.