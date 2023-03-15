What Is Women's Reservation Bill? K Kavitha Calls Roundtable To Push Legislation

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha will chair a roundtable meeting in New Delhi for the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament. The BRS leader, who recently held a hunger strike in the national capital at the Jantar Mantar and demanded the bill concerned be brought in the ensuing session of the Parliament, on Wednesday, said that she has called those who support the bill, urging Congress to also participate in the roundtable discussion.

"Women's Reservation Bill should be immediately brought. It will also help to increase women's participation in the Parliament. For this, we are organising a roundtable meeting. Those who support this bill are called today. We are trying to put pressure on the govt to bring this bill. We have requested Congress also to participate," K Kavitha said.

Here's all about the Women's Reservation Bill:

The Women's Reservation Bill which seeks to reserve one-third i.e. 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, was first introduced under the United Front government of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda in 1996. Thereafter, similar versions of this bill were introduced several times.

On May 6, 2008, the Women's Reservation Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha as the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill. Following the introduction in the Upper House, the Bill was referred to the Standing Committee. Soon after it went through the standing committee, the Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010.

The Bill, however, could not be passed by the Lok Sabha and eventually it lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014. It is pertinent to mention that any bill pending in Lok Sabha lapses with the dissolution of the House, while the Bills pending in Rajya Sabha are put in the "live register" and remain pending.

Divergent views on Women's Reservation Bill

There are divergent views on the Women's Reservation Bill. The supporters of this bill emphasise the importance of affirmative action in enhancing the status of women. Also, some recent studies on Panchayats demonstrate the beneficial impact of reservation on empowering women and allocating resources. Notably, there are quotas for women in the Panchayati Raj institutions.

However, opponents assert that affirmative action may reinforce women's unequal position, as they may not be seen as competing based on their abilities. They further argue that this approach deflects attention from broader electoral reforms, such as ending the criminalisation of politics and fostering intra-party democracy. They also argue that the reservation of seats in Parliament and state Legislative assemblies will restrict the choice of voters to women candidates. As a solution, some experts propose other approaches, such as reserving seats for women within political parties or establishing dual-member constituencies.