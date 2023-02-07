What Is Yuva Sangam Portal? How Will The Youth Benefit From It? All You Need To Know

The “Yuva Sangam” registration portal was launched at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi on February 6 in the presence of Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of DoNER, Culture, and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, and Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju.

Live: Yuva Sangam Portal Launch, IGNCA Auditorium, New Delhi. https://t.co/MoCyJId9mH — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 6, 2023

Youth in age group of 18 to 30 will take part

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that through Yuva Sangam, youth in the age group of 18 to 30 years will participate in this program.

While interacting with the media, Anurag Thakur said, "Yuva Sangam program portal has been launched today. Youth in the age group of 18-30 years from campus and off campus will participate in this programme. It will also include eight states of North East and other states across the country."

The Yuva Sangam is an initiative introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the ties between the youth of the North East Region and the rest of India under the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

In line with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’, #YuvaSangam will strengthen people-to-people bonds, mainstream the vibrant culture of our north-eastern states and bring immense exposure & opportunities for knowledge exchanges, especially for our youth in the north-east. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 6, 2023

Over 20,000 youth would get the opportunity to travel across India and get an opportunity to experience cross-cultural learning.

While launching, Minister of DoNER, Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy said that, "Yuva Sangam, program will work to connect the youth of my Northeast with the whole country. The program is an opportunity for the youth of Northeast to see India."

Yuva Sangam to provide opportunity to know India better

Union Minister Reddy further stated that the initiative will provide an opportunity to see, know, and understand India and do something for it. The Wide Cultural Exchange Program will let the youth witness and celebrate the ancient culture and the natural diversity of the nation. Over the next few months, the students who will be travelling to India will better their mutual understanding.

G. Kishan Reddy said, "Out of 1,000 students, 300 students will be from the North East. Yuva Sangam embodies the philosophy of our rich culture, our glorious history, and ancient heritage."