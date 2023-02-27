What Led To Manish Sisodia's Arrest? Exclusive Details Of Liquor Scam Probe

In the latest development, sources have claimed the events that led to the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. According to the sources, while examining a digital device seized during August 19 (last year) searches from Excise Department, the Central Investigation Agency (CBI) traced one of the Excise Policy draft documents to a different system that wasn’t part of the excise department network.

During the questioning of an Excise Department official, the agency got the lead to Sisodia’s office computer, sources said, adding that the CBI subsequently seized the said computer from Sisodia’s office on January 14. Though most of the files were deleted, the central agency retrieved the records with the help of its forensic team, they added.

As per sources, the forensic examination revealed that the said file originated externally and was received via messaging app- WhatsApp. CBI then summoned the 1996 batch DANICS officer who was Secretary to Sisodia for questioning on the said file, sources claimed.

Adding further they said that following CBI's summons, the officer allegedly submitted--“Sisodia called me to the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal, where Satyender Jain was also present in Mid March 2021 and gave the copy of the GoM (Group of Ministers) report”. The ‘12% profit margin clause’ reportedly originated from this GoM draft copy.

Republic has also learned through sources that there are no records of any discussion or files relating to how the 12% profit margin clause was arrived at. The CBI then recorded the statement of the said officer before a Magistrate under Sec 164 CrPC to make him a prosecution witness in the first week of February, sources claimed.

The alleged system seized from Sisodia’s office and his Secretary’s statement led CBI to Sisodia. Sources said that during the questioning of the DyCM by the CBI, the AAP leader refused to give details on the said draft GoM copy. Following this alleged chain of events, the AAP leader was arrested.