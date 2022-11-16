What Led To The Murder Of Shraddha Walkar? Details Of Aaftab-Shraddha Fight Emerge

Aaftab Poonawala, who strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and dismembered her body into 35 pieces, had told police that before the murder on May 18 he had a fight with Shraddha over the shifting of household items from Mumbai.

"On May 18, there was a fight between the two regarding bringing household items from Mumbai. They used to fight over who would bear the household expenses and bring items. Aaftab got very angry about this. The quarrel started around 8 pm on May 18 when Aaftab strangled Shraddha to death. He kept her body in the room overnight and went to buy a knife and refrigerator the next day," police sources told news agency ANI.

Delhi police arrested Aaftab on Saturday after Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar filed a missing complaint. Initially, Aaftab tried to dupe the police by removing any physical evidence. However, digital evidence helped the police to solve the case.

When Delhi police launched the probe, Aaftab told them that Shraddha left the house on May 22 (she was killed on May 18) after a fight. He told police that Shraddha left all her belongings in his flat and only carried her phone.

He claimed that he had not come in contact with her, since her phone and she was unreachable. The truth unfolded after cops checked the phone call records and probed their locations.

Aaftab transferred Rs 54K from Shraddha's account

Moreover, police found that Rs 54,000 was transferred from Shraddha's bank account to Aaftab's account on May 26. This exposed Aaftab's lies that Shraddha was unreachable after May 22.

The location of the transaction was pinned down to Delhi's Mehrauli. On May 31, a chat took place from the Instagram account of Shraddha. The location for Shraddha's phone also turned out to be in the Mehrauli police station area.

When police asked Aaftab why the location of Shraddha's phone was being traced to his house despite his claim that Shraddha carried her phone. This is when Aaftab revealed the truth.

Aaftab confessed that he had planned to kill Shraddha over a week before the murder (May 18). However, he changed the plan after she suddenly became emotional and started crying.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have applied for the Narco test of Aaftab and are waiting for the court's permission.

(With ANI inputs)