What Lies Ahead Of Home Buyers Of Lavish Projects After ED Arrests Supertech's RK Arora?

The arrest of real estate company Supertech's chairman and promoter RK Arora by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in a money laundering case has left thousands of home buyers in an eerie state of panic. The arrest which was followed by questioning from the officials stems from a clutch of FIRs accessed by the Republic which were registered by several home buyers in police departments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. One of the FIRs registered mentions offences under the PMLA Act, fraud, and money laundering.

FIR copy accessed by Republic

Homeowners in a state of panic after Arora's arrest

In conversation with one of the home buyers, Nilesh Kumar who stares at a hopeless future for their dream home, it was revealed that the arrest of RK Arora has further intensified tensions in their long battle for possession of flats promised by Supertech builders. In Greater Noida's Eco Village 2, Nilesh Kumar is single-handedly paying the EMIs of the flat that he was promised in 2018, along with the rent of the current residence in the same society. For five years, he has paid many visits to the Supertech office and had collectively invested over 15 lakhs for the possession of a flat that is currently under construction.

"Builders connected to the Supertech group have stopped replying to me, now their bouncers stop me from entering the office premises. I've been fighting the battle of my dream home for five years and now I've exhausted all my life savings," said Nilesh while speaking to Republic about his struggle.

"I'm still not sure what will happen now, I'm not hopeful to witness the reality of my dream home now. I'm a salaried employee who took a loan from the bank against my wife's jewellery. With each day, my survival is becoming difficult as I continue to pay EMIs of Rs 7000 each month for the abandoned flats in this society that I once hoped would be my home," he further said. While acquiring possession of the flats and apartments under the Supertech project continues to be a key issue for home buyers, for others in the same society, it's the concern over the maintenance of towers. Many residents complained that after the arrest, the construction work for the safety protocols has been stalled in this project which is currently under the control of the Supertech group.

For another home buyer in Greater Noida's Supertech North Eye building, it has been 13 years since they are seeking to get possession of a premium flat for which they have paid nearly Rs 38 lakhs already. Sunny Bareja, who is the secretary of the Noida and Greater Noida Buyers and property association, said that out of 15,000 home buyers in the region, a total of 6,500 are the buyers of Supertech projects. And only 10% of them have been able to get possession of the flats that they have paid exorbitant amounts for.

"Our hopes have shattered. The builder promised us a fancy and lavish property while selling the project to many potential home buyers like me. Now we are not even bothered about the kind of fancy apartment or the quality, we just want to get our flats. Most of the buyers who have been given the flats don't even have the registry, as the builders haven't paid the dues of the Noida authority for a long time. They can be asked to leave from their own flats anytime," said Mr. Bareja to Republic.

While speaking about the legal actions taken by the buyers against the group, he said that we have gone to the Economic Offence Wings, Real Estate Regulatory Authority, And NCDRC. He also added that we are going to strengthen our protest legally. Apart from this, Many buyers are still stuck in the loan scam, the subvention scheme that was offered by the builders as an alternative.

One such victim of the subvention scheme is Prashant Kumar, who was promised a lavish property in Noida's ORB apartments. A deal that was done in 2013 has turned into years of battle. Mr Kumar, who is currently unemployed has invested his life savings into paying Rs 65 lakhs for the promised luxury apartment and continues to pay the EMIs for the property which he was promised by the builder alternatively in the subvention scheme. "The Supertech project builders duped us in the subvention scheme in the project of the ORB Apartments with a promise of a buyback scheme. Eventually, funds from my earlier unit were transferred to another apartment and there's no Occupational and completion certificate given by the Noida authority for these flats. This certification is to ensure that the residential space is equipped with safety measures. The builder must give the loan until the possession of the flat by the buyer is availed in the scheme, and they stopped paying the loan and now I'm paying the EMIs. I have been paying Rs 1.2 lakhs of EMIs every month since 2018. They only say that we are cash strapped"

The helpless state of many such home buyers, not just in Noida but across the Delhi-NCR and even states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana against the Supertech project owners continues to be in the eye of the storm. While a few of them are looking to escalate the matter by protesting against the authorities and the Supertech groups, others are looking to intensify the legal proceedings by knocking on the doors of courts.