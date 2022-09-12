A Varanasi court on Monday, September 12, held that the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri temple plea is maintainable. Justice AK Vishvesh rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's arguments that the plea filed by 5 Hindu women, who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located in the Gyanvapi mosque premises, cannot be heard due to the Places of Worship Act and the Waqf Act, and paved way for further hearing. The next hearing is scheduled on September 22, and now, the question arises- what can happen next in the case?

What could happen next in the Gyanvapi row?

Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the video graphic survey of the mosque premises in May. During the survey, a Shivling was allegedly found. Besides, several engravements, idols of God and Goddesses were allegedly found. The Hindu side, in the coming days, will seek the right to worship inside the disputed complex.

The Shivling was found submerged in the water of ‘wazukhana’, and it was covered from four sides by a nine-inch wall. In the days to come, the Hindu side will seek the removal of the walls.

The Hindu side will seek the ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey and carbon dating of the Shivling found.

Further, the Hindu side will seek an archaeological survey of the premises to determine whether a Hindu temple was partially razed to build the 17th-century mosque.

"It is not in dispute that a pre-existing temple has been demolished, and the now existing mosque has been constructed on the land," Vishu Jain, the lawyer of the Hindu side said, speaking to Republic TV after the verdict. He cited Justice Ramaswamy's finding of 1994 to support his claim.

Republic accesses the order copy of the Varanasi court in the #GyanvapiVerdict; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/UJYiEa7AHc pic.twitter.com/rZg5rC8r7o — Republic (@republic) September 12, 2022

The District and Sessions Court Judge has been holding hearings in the case, post the Supreme Court order dated May 20. The apex court, looking at the “complexities” and “sensitivity” of the issue, had held that it is better if a senior judicial officer with experience handles this case.