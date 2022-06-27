'What Race?': Author Sudha Murthy On Why She Dropped Out Of Presidential Candidature

Author Sudha Murty responded to a question about dropping out as a candidate in the upcoming Presidential polls. While interacting with school kids and their parents at Bengaluru's Sapna Book House, a person from the audience asked her why she had supposedly dropped out of the presidential race.

As per Deccan Herald, the author responded, "What race? My presence in it only existed on WhatsApp". She further added, "Please find Kannadiga representation elsewhere, this is not my race to run." She also shared her connection between her mother tongue Kannada and emotions stating, "My mind automatically switches to Kannada when there is feeling involved."

It is pertinent to mention that as President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure will end on July 24, BJP has fielded former Governor of Jharkhand Droupadi Murmu as their candidate. Murmu will be the first woman from the tribal community to hold the President position if she wins the elections, whereas the joint opposition has nominated former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha.

Presidential election 2022

For the post of the 15th President of the country, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha have already filed their nomination on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries.

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, counting of votes shall take place on July 21.

For the candidates running for the Presidential position, each one is required to file their nominations. Firstly, the candidates are also required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.

(Image: @Sudhamurty-Twitter)