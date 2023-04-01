What Rajasthan Doctors Are Against Ashok Gehlot-led Government's Right To Health Bill

Rajasthan's 'Right to Health' bill has drawn all the attention in the state at present. The state has become the first state in India to guarantee the right to healthcare to every citizen of the state, irrespective of their ability to afford the service or not. The bill has also dragged strong resistance from the state's doctors.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state has claimed that the bill has been brought with a goal so that everyone can have access to free and quality healthcare irrespective of their ability to pay. After the law gets implemented in the state, any resident of the state can demand the provision of healthcare as a right from the government. The citizens can take the government to the court if it fails to provide proper healthcare to them.

Doctors demand a complete rollback of the law

However, doctors led by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), are opposing the law by claiming that there are various provisions in the law, which will affect them adversely after the implementation. The doctors have demanded a complete withdrawal of the law.

Meanwhile, the state government has alleged that a lobby backed by RSS is misleading the doctors in the state and said that Rajasthan is the first state in the country to bring the 'right to health', which has built confidence in people as it assures accessible and free medical treatment.

What are doctors protesting for?

As per reports, the doctors have shown concerns over the law, which they suspect will force them to provide all healthcare services to the patients for free. Doctors in the state are protesting and demanding a complete rollback of the medical bill passed in the state assembly. The doctors are adamant that any discussion on the bill will only happen post the withdrawal.

The doctors have raised several points mentioned in the bill, while their prime concern is that the bill will increase bureaucratic interference in the functioning of private hospitals. As per provision in the law, every citizen of the state will get the right to emergency treatment and healthcare service without pre-payment at any public healthcare centres.

Government firm on the decision

Amid doctors' protests in the state, the state government appears to be firm on the decision and giving no sign of backing out from the newly passed law.

The sources from the Rajasthan government are saying that most of the free services, which have been talked about in the bill, are for government health care centres and institutions. The law speaks about citizens' right to avail free doctors consultation, drugs, diagnostics, emergency transport, and emergency care provided by all public health institutions according to their level of health care. The government has reportedly scrapped the words 'any clinical establishment' from the law. This means that the law is mandated only for public health institutions and healthcare establishments, subject to the terms and conditions specified in the rules.

However, doctors have now taken objection to the term 'designated healthcare centres' saying any private establishment could be made designated healthcare centres.