'What Ram Mandir Will He Made?': DK Shivakumar Slams Bommai Over 'voiceless' K'taka Budget

Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday hit out at Basavaraj Bommai-led government over Karnataka Budget 2023. Terming the budget ‘voiceless’, Shivakumar slammed the BJP-led state government and said that the budget does not have anything for the people of Karnataka. The Congress leader’s statement came after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the last budget of the current government as the Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for this year.

“The Budget does not have anything for the people of the state. This is the most voiceless budget I have ever witnessed in the history of Karnataka"

Responding to Bommai’s announcement of the construction of Ram Mandir in the state, Shivakumar stated, “I have constructed many temples in my constituency, what Ram Mandir will he (CM Bommai) construct? In Ramanagara, a small temple is already there. What can he do? Nothing.”

Bommai announces construction of Ram Mandir

Presenting the final budget of the incumbent government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday made a massive announcement when he announced the construction of the Ram temple in Ramanagara. Bommai on Friday presented the final budget of the BJP government for fiscal 2023-24 ahead of the Assembly polls.

He further stated that in the coming two years, the development and renovations of temples as well as 'mutts' in the state will be done at the cost of Rs 1000 crore.

The Karnataka government also proposed to set up a cloud-based state data Centre with an outlay of Rs 590 crore for various departments and public sector undertakings. Apart from this, the Chief Minister also announced to provision a relief to the lower-income class. “It is proposed to raise the tax exemption limit from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month for salaried or wage-earning employees,” the Chief Minister added.