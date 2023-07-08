What These Men Did To A Stolen Bengal Ballot Box Will Leave You Speechless

Ballot boxes were desecrated by the dozen in the Bengal panchayat polls on Saturday as the festival of democracy turned into a nightmare. Some were stolen, some were tossed into ponds, a few were found filled even before voting began. One, which Republic Bangla followed, was put on a road, cracked open with sticks, and then set ablaze.

Stolen Ballot box prised open, votes burnt

In a shameful scene from Cooch Behar, Republic Bangla's cameras followed a group of men who had got a hold of a ballot box and laid it out on the middle of a street. A dozen men surrounded it, sticks in hand, and used them to beat it out of shape.

(The stolen ballot box smashed open in Cooch Behar)

The filled ballots were poured out from the box, covered with dry leaves, and then set on fire. After their act, the men left the scene, leaving a disfigured ballot box and ashes in their wake.

(Votes pulled out and set on fire)

At the time of publishing, 13 deaths have been reported from across the state on the day of voting. Before this, during campaigning, 17 people had died, with the Governor forced to travel to the places most affected by violence. Crude bombs have been wielded in parts of Murshidabad and Coochbehar as well, and voting was also stopped in Domkal after explosions.

A plea has been filed in the Calcutta High Court demanding that the polls be declared invalid. As such, results are scheduled to be declared on July 11.

