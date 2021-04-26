What To Do If More Than One Member In The Family Tests COVID-19 Positive? Dr Swati Answers

Amid never-ending speculations around COVID-19 virus and to put an end to a wary person's doubts, Dr. Swati Maheshwari who is an Infectious Disease Specialist answered some of the most common questions in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network.

Dr. Swati was posed questions with relevance to a family setup wherein more than one member has been tested COVID-19 positive. She was also asked about how one should isolate at home in a scenario where few family members tested COVID-19 positive and few have tested otherwise. To this the doctor replied,

"If there are constraints of space then things get very challenging however if one has ample of space, its easier to segregate them into different rooms. But what is more important right now is triaging. If few people in the family are down with COVID-19, you need to understand who are the ones who require special care, who are the ones we need to be careful with, especially the elderly, the ones with comorbidities like- blood pressure, sugar, lung or heart diseases or those who are on medication of long going treatment and children."

Triaging can be defined as deciding the order of treatment of people or casualties, accordingly prioritising patients in the given scenario. Doctor Swati reiterated that the elderly must be taken care of because of late, they have been diagnosed with higher degrees of pneumonia. People with blood pressure and diabetes need to be more vigilant of their signs and symptoms because this section along with the elderly are vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. She further clarified,

"People with blood pressure, diabetes are at higher risk to get affected by COVID-19, therefore one must not remain dehydrated. Their temperature and oxygen levels should be monitored or someone should keep a tab on them. They should continue to communicate with their doctors.

Further in the conversation, she highlighted the importance of keeping one's doctor in the loop as they can only communicate virtually and prescribe 'tele-medicines'. In the wake of COVID-19 contagion, doctors cannot physically check patient's symptoms, therefore communicating is of essence in present times. Dr. Swati enumerated certain requisites for patients under home isolation. She said that one must monitor their vitals, hydrate COVID-19 patients and provide them with a good diet.

Reiterating the importance of keeping COVID-19 patients hydrated, Dr. Swati said that currently most COVID-19 patients assume that they do not require hydration as much because they haven't been suffering from vomiting or diarrhea. However, one needs to understand that with fever, cough, mouth-breathing amid COVID-19 infections, one tends to lose an insensible amount of water from the body. Therefore, one must constantly consume fluids in different forms.

She also clarified that due to antibiotics and other medication, a person's appetite happens to go for a toss but one need not panic about the same. A person should isolate themself and of utmost importance, s/he must monitor their vitals.