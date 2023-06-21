What US Thought Leaders Said About India And PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York City on Tuesday in a historic first State visit to the US. The Indian Prime Minister met eminent leaders from all walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts in The Big Apple.

Nobel awardee hails Aadhaar, DigiLocker

Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Romer hailed India’s digitization service DigiLocker and biometric-based identification system Aadhaar in a ‘stimulating exchange’ with PM Modi.

“A good day is when I learn something and I learnt a bunch about what India is doing,” Romer said. “India can show the way to the world on the authentication front with programs like Aadhaar. PM Modi articulated it very well when he said that urbanisation is not a problem but an opportunity. I take it as a slogan,” he added.

A stimulating exchange of views between PM @narendramodi & eminent economist and Nobel laureate Prof Paul Romer.



Discussions touched upon India's digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker. Talks also covered various initiatives being…

‘Sky is not the limit’ for PM Modi

Renowned astrophysicist, author and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson had only words of praise for the Indian Prime Minister. “I was delighted to spend time with him. Priorities might be out of balance for many world leaders but Prime Minister Modi cares for many things including solutions. I am not alone when I say that the potential that India can accomplish knows no limit,” he said.

Calling PM Modi ‘scientifically thoughtful’, Tyson said that even ‘sky is not the limit for the Indian Prime Minister’. Tyson was seen gifting his book “Space Chronicles: Facing the Ultimate Frontier” to PM Modi.

Catalyzing 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 space collaboration!



PM @narendramodi interacted with celebrated US astrophysicist, author and science communicator @neiltyson.



Exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. Discussed at length India's rapid progress in space sector…

Renowned thinker commends India’s COVID-19 response

Speaking about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renowned thinker Nicholas Nassim Taleb complimented India for its response towards the deadly COVID-19 and said that the country handled the situation commendably and effectively. Taleb further discussed risk-taking and anti-fragility with PM Modi.

Professor @nntaleb has interesting perspectives on many issues and I had the opportunity to hear them on some of those subjects. He was greatly interested in India's development strides. I emphasised on how we are nurturing a spirit of enterprise and risk taking among our youth.

‘India has huge transformative potential’

Expressing his admiration for India’s growth under PM Modi's leadership, billionaire investor Ray Dalio said that the country has a huge transformative potential. Following the meeting, Dalio acknowledged the significance of PM Modi's tenure in terms of India's development and the potential for transformation that lies ahead.

Met my friend, the distinguished author and investor @RayDalio. Urged him to deepen investments in India and also talked about the reform trajectory of our Government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come at the time that India’s time has come," Dalio said, expressing his confidence in India’s potential to grow.

‘Excited’ Elon Musk promises Tesla factory in India

Meeting PM Modi at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted that his automobile giant will soon be coming to the Indian market by the end of 2023. Calling himself a “fan of PM Modi”, Musk said that he was “incredibly excited” about the future of India. “I think India has more promise than any large country in the world,” he added.

Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Great meeting you Elon Musk. We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality."

Musk responded to PM Modi's tweet, writing, "It was an honor to meet again."