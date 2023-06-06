What Will CBI Look For In Its Odisha Train Tragedy Probe?

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director AP Singh on Monday, June 5 suspected that if the Odisha train tragedy is a case of sabotage then it might have been done at a "local level" rather than a "big conspiracy". He said that it won't be difficult for the central agency to investigate and come to a logical conclusion. He also claimed that the case has not been given to National Investigation Agency (NIA) as the government is not looking at a "terror angle".

Appearing on The Debate moderated by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, AP Singh said, "The FIR that has been registered is for a rash and negligent act not amounting to murder. So basically, so far, the Odisha police are concerned, the railways have alleged that it is a rash and negligent act. They are not talking about sabotage. When CBI comes in, they are going to look at the whole thing- Whether there is criminal negligence where people have deliberately done it or a rash negligent act. I don't think it would be difficult to investigate the case and come to a logical conclusion."

The ex-CBI Director said that the agency has experience in investigating cases like the Odisha train catastrophe. Referring to the 2010 Gyaneshwari Express train disaster, he said, "It was a Maoist action in West Bengal that led to a collision with a goods train in which 115 people were killed. In that sabotage was clear."

Former CBI director explains why Odisha train tragedy has not been handed over to NIA

The Ex-CBI Director also averred that the Odisha train disaster case has not been handed over to the NIA as the government is not looking at the terror angle.

"It has to be something internal- either some disgruntled elements in the railways or somebody has done it deliberately. I don't think it is a big conspiracy. It is something that has been done at a local level," Singh said.

His remarks come at a time when CBI is all set to take over the investigation into the Balasore train crash in which 278 people have been killed. Odisha police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Railway Act including those related to causing death by negligence in connection with the Friday accident.

The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like 37 and 38 (related to causing hurt and endangering lives through rash or negligent action), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention), and Sections 153 (unlawful and negligent action endangering lives of Railway passengers), 154 and 175 (endangering lives) of the Railways Act.