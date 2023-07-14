What Will Chandrayaan-3's Lander & Rover Do On Their Critical 14-day Moon Mission?

As ISRO's three-stage rocket called the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) ferried the robotic moon lander and rover duo that make up the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into an Earth-parking orbit on Friday, July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 2.35 pm, it is important to understand what Chandrayaan-3's lander and rover will do on their critical 14-day Moon mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft includes a moon lander - Vikram, which is equipped with four instruments to record thermal conductivity and sense moonquakes around the landing site. Upon touchdown, the rover -- Pragyan, will roll off Vikram and explore the nearby region, its onboard cameras helping it avoid lunar obstacles.

The lander will touch the surface with the rover in the South polar region of the Moon. Soon after the landing, the lander will collect material on the surface for one lunar day i.e.14 earth days. The lander is expected to make a soft landing on August 23-24. The various objectives of Chandrayaan-3 include estimating water-ice content and regolith thickness, mapping Moon's mineralogical and volatile composition, etc.

What Chandrayaan-3's Lander & Rover will do in 14 days

Giving details of the landing of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO chief S Somanath said, "Our objective is to have soft and safe landing. Our lander and rover will work swiftly after the soft landing. Our communication signals from lander should be going to the orbiter. The rover will come out after lander's soft landing. It will come out through a guide. It will be slowing moving on the surface of the moon based on the uploaded commands. There are cameras onboard the lander which will see the deployment of the rover and there's a camera on the rover which will take images of the moon."

"There are major two instruments on the lander and rover. The main instrument is the laser-based spectrometer which will send laser beam on the surface of the moon and fuse the regolith plate in order to produce gas which will detect elements like magnesium, copper, etc. In total, the rover will detect around 8 elements on the surface. The rover has 42 days to complete the experiment. There's another instrument based on radiation source which will send some radiation to detect alpha particles. The particles will be then imaged and scientists will study the spectroscopic behavior of the surface of the moon," the ISRO chief explained.

He further explained that after the experiment, the rover will move around the lander. "The data will be shared via cameras from rover to lander, lander to orbitor and orbitor to Earth. The lander and mover will stay on the surface of the moon for 14 days until sunlight is present. The solar panel which will get charged in 14 days will then provide battery for sometime. It does not last long as the temperature goes down to -180 degrees on the surface of the moon," S Somanath added.

Speaking regarding the lander and rover module of Chandrayaan-3, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said, "The six-wheeled lander and rover module of Chandrayaan-3 is configured with payloads that would provide data to the scientific community on the properties of lunar soil and rocks, including chemical and elemental compositions.”