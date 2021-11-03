Last Updated:

What Will Petrol & Diesel Rates Be After Centre's Mega Diwali Fuel Price Cut?

The big relief came in as fuel prices continued to burn a hole in people’s pockets with the prices surging unabated across the country continuously for 7 days

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Petrol Prices

IMAGE: PTI


As India celebrates Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Central government announced a big relief for the common man on Wednesday by slashing the excise duty on Petrol and Diesel by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 respectively.  

This came as a huge sugh of relief for people, as the fuel prices continued to burn a hole in people’s pockets with the prices surging unabatedly across the country continuously for a week. The Centre further urged the states to reduce prices of fuel, by reducing tax levied by states, to further provide respite to people. The changed fuel prices will come into effect by November 4.

Slashing the excise duty, the government said, "On eve of Diwali, Government of India announces excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow.” According to reports, the reduction in excise duty on diesel, which is double that of petrol, is intended to give farmers a boost during the approaching Rabi season. 

 The most recent hike, on November 2, pushed the price of petrol in Delhi to an all-time high of Rs 110.04 a litre. On November 3, the pricing remained unchanged. On the day, the price of diesel remained steady at Rs 98.42 per litre.

Here is the list of revised petrol and diesel prices across metro cities. Check the tentative prices:

Revised Petrol Prices across metro cities-

Mumbai

  1. Current Petrol price: Rs 115.85 per litre
  2. Revised petrol price: Rs 110.85 per litre

Delhi

  1. Current Petrol price: Rs 110.04 per litre
  2. Revised petrol price: Rs 105.04 per litre

Chennai

  1. Current Petrol price: Rs 106.66 per litre
  2. Revised petrol price: Rs 101.66 per litre

Kolkata

  1. Current Petrol price: Rs 110.49 per litre
  2. Revised Petrol price: Rs 105.49 per litre

Revised Diesel prices -

Chennai

  1. Current diesel price: Rs 102.59 per litre
  2. Revised diesel price: Rs 92.59 per litre

Kolkata

  1. Current diesel price: Rs 101.56 per litre
  2. Revised diesel price: Rs 91.56 per litre

 Delhi

  1. Current diesel price: Rs 98.42 per litre
  2. Revised diesel price: Rs 88.42 per litre

 Mumbai

  1. Current diesel price: Rs 106.62 per litre
  2. Revised diesel price: Rs 96.62 per litre

IMAGE: PTI

Tags: Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices, Fuel Prices
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND