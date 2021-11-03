What Will Petrol & Diesel Rates Be After Centre's Mega Diwali Fuel Price Cut?

As India celebrates Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Central government announced a big relief for the common man on Wednesday by slashing the excise duty on Petrol and Diesel by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 respectively.

This came as a huge sugh of relief for people, as the fuel prices continued to burn a hole in people’s pockets with the prices surging unabatedly across the country continuously for a week. The Centre further urged the states to reduce prices of fuel, by reducing tax levied by states, to further provide respite to people. The changed fuel prices will come into effect by November 4.

Slashing the excise duty, the government said, "On eve of Diwali, Government of India announces excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow.” According to reports, the reduction in excise duty on diesel, which is double that of petrol, is intended to give farmers a boost during the approaching Rabi season.

The most recent hike, on November 2, pushed the price of petrol in Delhi to an all-time high of Rs 110.04 a litre. On November 3, the pricing remained unchanged. On the day, the price of diesel remained steady at Rs 98.42 per litre.

Here is the list of revised petrol and diesel prices across metro cities. Check the tentative prices:

Revised Petrol Prices across metro cities-

Mumbai

Current Petrol price: Rs 115.85 per litre Revised petrol price: Rs 110.85 per litre

Delhi

Current Petrol price: Rs 110.04 per litre Revised petrol price: Rs 105.04 per litre

Chennai

Current Petrol price: Rs 106.66 per litre Revised petrol price: Rs 101.66 per litre

Kolkata

Current Petrol price: Rs 110.49 per litre Revised Petrol price: Rs 105.49 per litre

Revised Diesel prices -

Chennai

Current diesel price: Rs 102.59 per litre Revised diesel price: Rs 92.59 per litre

Kolkata

Current diesel price: Rs 101.56 per litre Revised diesel price: Rs 91.56 per litre

Delhi

Current diesel price: Rs 98.42 per litre Revised diesel price: Rs 88.42 per litre

Mumbai

Current diesel price: Rs 106.62 per litre Revised diesel price: Rs 96.62 per litre

IMAGE: PTI