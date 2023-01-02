"What Wrong Has Chandrababu Naidu Done"?: TDP Blames Police, Govt For Management Failure

After three people were killed in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur stampede, the political blame game between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has now escalated.

'What wrong Has Chandrababu Naidu Done?': TDP blames the Police

Notably, the incident took place on January 1 during the TDP event in Guntur which was also attended by the N Chandrababu Naidu wherein three women were killed and several others were injured. Following this, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed TDP and advised the latter to take responsibility. It is pertinent to mention that this was the second instance of a stampede during TDP's rally, the previous being on December 28 in Nellore when eight were killed and many injured.

TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar on Monday expressed his anguish over the incident and condemned the action of CM Reddy and his misters for blaming Chandrababu Naidu. He termed the stampede as the police and administration's negligence as well as failure to take appropriate measures.

"TDP is deeply saddened by the (stampede) incident and will support bereaved families. We condemn the callous attitude of the CM and his ministers who instead of providing medical and financial aid to affected families are putting allegations about TDP and our leader Chandrababu Naidu. Police and Administration failed to take appropriate measures. It was the government's responsibility to take proper measures as prior permission was taken for the program. What wrong has Chandrababu Naidu done? He only came in support of the poor," said the TDP leader.

TDP vs YSRCP over Guntur stampede

During an interview with Republic Media Network, TDP leader Jyothsna Tirunagari offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and claimed that her party had enough volunteers present at the site. "The only problem we had was we did not have the sufficient number of police supporting us which we have been time and asking the government," she told Republic. "We applied for permissions, we applied for security, we applied for Police to be present," Tirunagari said adding that the people of Andhra Pradesh are 'frustrated' with the 'stupid' YSRCP government.

Countering the TDP leader, YSRCP MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan said that the party is deliberately trying to organise roadshows with a huge number of people to just create 'hype'. "For the last month, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its supremo Chandrababu Naidu have been trying to do roadshows. Their roadshows, the way they have been doing it, they are trying to mobilise people from five-seven assembly segments," the MLA said.