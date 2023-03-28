What's Common Between Rahul Gandhi And Imran Khan? Both Don't Know How To Measure Flour

Two prominent Opposition faces in India and Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi and Imran Khan respectively, have been seen raising the issue of inflation, targeting the ruling governments in their respective Nations, to what they call a 'common man's' issue. However, in the process, they appear to both also have befallen the same embarrassing slip-of-tongue on a large platform, concerning basic units of measurement for two different states of matter.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricketer Imran Khan suffered an embarrassing gaffe after indicating he measured flour in litres instead of kilos or grams during a live virtual address. On September 15, 2022, while addressing Pakistan about the soaring inflation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan said, "The price of flour has doubled. One kg atta was Rs 50 during our tenure. But, it has crossed more than Rs 100 per litre in Karachi."

What Rahul Gandhi said days before Imran Khan

Imran Khan's comment invited a plethora of memes on social media as netizens noticed the faux pas made by the PTI leader. The video of his virtual address was initially shared on Twitter by a journalist, which also invited netizens to call it a 'Rahul Gandhi effect" as the senior Congress leader had allegedly made the same mistake while addressing a public gathering in India.

Just a few days before Imran Khan's speech, Rahul Gandhi, on September 4, 2022, while addressing Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, said that wheat flour, which was "earlier Rs 22 per litre is now Rs 40 per litre," but was quick to realise and rectified it to kilogrammes. However, by then the Internet had latched on to the comment.

While Rahul Gandhi's effort had been to criticise the ruling BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the issue of soaring inflation, several netizens rather saw it as another addition to his ever-growing list of viral gaffes. Some asked Rahul, "since when is atta being sold in litres?” Another also said, "Or is it a conspiracy to change the metric system?"

Similar woes for Imran Khan & Rahul Gandhi?

In just the recent past, both the leaders have had to face the prospect of unceremonius eviction from government-allotted residences. Imran Khan left the Prime Minister's Office & residence in Islamabad under scandalous circumstances, allegedly also being roughed up in the process of fighting an ill-fated no-confidence motion. Later, Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition and chief of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), was made the country's PM.

On the other hand, the Congress leader has recently been disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction on March 23 in a defamation case and the announcement of a two-year jail term by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat. Rahul Gandhi is no longer a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad and as per the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. He has subsequently been given notice to vacate his government bungalow in Lutyens Delhi he's been occupying since 2004.