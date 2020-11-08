What's Happening To Arnab In Full View; Purposely On Sunday: Nupur Sharma, OpIndia Editor

OpIndia Editor Nupur Sharma noted that Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was 'stealthily transported to Taloja jail' while he was in judicial custody and that it was happening in full view of the judicial system.

Nupur Sharma pointed out that Arnab Goswami was being taken to the same jail where terrorists and gangster Dawood Ibrahim's men were lodged and that it was purposely being done on a Sunday amid the Bombay's HC to postpone the case to Monday as it was past 6 pm on Saturday.

This is happening in full view of our judicial system. While in judicial custody, he is stealthily being transported to Taloja jail, where terrorists and Dawood men are lodged. They’re purposely doing this on a Sunday. And the honourable HC postponed the case because it was 6 https://t.co/8mOLO43Y1b — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) November 8, 2020

READ | Ishkaran Bhandari Lost For Words; Fears For Arnab Goswami Amid Assault & Shocking Threat

Arnab Goswami, who was shifted from the quarantine center in Alibag to Taloja jail on Sunday morning, made shocking revelations of his life being under threat, being assaulted, denied meeting his lawyers and appealed to the Supreme Court to intervene for his immediate release.

Arnab Goswami was moved from the quarantine centre in a police van with black screens on its windows to prevent him from being seen.

"My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policemen blocked him from speaking. "My life is in danger. Please tell the courts to help me. Also, I was assaulted in jail by the jailer when I wanted to speak to the lawyer. I was assaulted when I wanted to speak to my lawyer. 'Mujhe maara gaya'"

#IndiaWithArnab | RAISE YOUR VOICE: Arnab Goswami's life in threat, assaulted, denied access to lawyers, moved to jail amid judicial custody; 'I appeal to the Supreme Court for intervention'; #BREAKING & #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/AgpxN7qCxg — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

READ | 'My Life Is Under Threat, Please Tell The People': Arnab Goswami Assaulted, Moved To Jail

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

READ | "MY LIFE IS UNDER THREAT": Arnab Goswami Being Moved To Taloja Jail By Cops - LIVE UPDATES

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son, even refusing to let him wear his shoes. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, which took him to Alibag Police Station, where his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. After a 5-hour long remand hearing, however, the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected granting custody to the Raigad police and Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

READ | 'This Is Sickening', Netizens Shocked With Visuals As Arnab's Life Comes Under Threat