What's So Special About This Jacket PM Modi Is Seen Wearing In Parliament? Details Inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' in the parliament today, was seen in a special jacket on Wednesday made of materials recycled from plastic bottles. The same cloth material was launched by him in Karnataka's Bengaluru during the India Energy Week event on Monday.

India Energy Week

PM Modi on Monday launched the uniforms made from recycled plastic materials in Bengaluru under the 'Unbottled' initiative of Indian Oil. To phase-out, out the single-use plastic, India Oil has also adopted uniforms made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton for its retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel.

Each of the uniforms made under the initiative shall support the recycling of around 28 PET bottles that are already used. Steps are being taken to strengthen the 'Unbottled' brand, through which the petroleum giant targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for non-combat uniforms for the Army, customer attendants of other oil companies, and for other institutions.

The Prime Minister has also dedicated a twin-cooktop model of Indian Oil's Indoor Solar Cooking System and showed the green flag for its commercial roll-out. The modern cooking system has been designed to offer more ease and flexibility to users. It operates on both auxiliary energy sources and solar energy, making it a reliable cooking option for Indians.

Government Making Low-Carbon Economy

The India Energy Week is the first major event under India's G20 Presidency that follows the pledge of PM Modi that he took during COP26 to cut emissions levels and make India net zero by 2070.

The event was held in Bengaluru has showcased India's rising prowess as a powerhouse of the energy transition. According to reports, more than 10 crore PET bottles will be recycled to make uniforms for Armed Forces and Indian Oil employees.