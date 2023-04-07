What's The Purpose Of A Govt-run Fact-check Body? Rajeev Chandrasekhar Explains

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Information Technology, detailed the Centre's new rules on curbing fake news online in an exclusive conversation with Republic. "In October of 2022, we had formulated and notified new IT rules that take on the danger and the menace of misinformation and patently false information on the internet. In October 2022 we had prescribed in rule 31B5 of the IT rules that social media platforms and intermediaries have an obligation to take down misinformation and patently filed false information," Chandrasekhar said.

MoS speaks about the need for a fact checker

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "A lot of intermediaries felt that there was a need for a fact checker, a credible trusted fact-checker who could play the role of flagging fake content, patently false content, and misinformation content. And because the government as an entity information about government can only be with the government, it was felt that the government must create an entity that will fact check what are the issues out there on government-related content."

Government entity to be credible

He stated that the government entity will in a credible transparent manner fact-check matters of the government.

"We certainly don't want misinformation and fake or patently false information, especially from cross-border state actors or vested interest to create dissonance, create chaos or any challenges to the Indian democracy or indeed the safety and trust of the Indian internet," he added.

Government has done everything

Speaking on the kind of infrastructure that will power the government-run fact-check machinery, Chandrasekhar said, "We have done everything the government can do. We have held extensive consultation with legal teams, users, and intermediaries on the matter." He also stated it to be a decisive step to curb patently false information and that soon everyone will have trustworthy internet.