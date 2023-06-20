Join The Republic Digital Launch: Answer A Question, Win Exciting Merchandise!

The glaring absence of a Nationalistic approach in India's digital news media space has been lamented by multitudes of Indians for years. This July, however, it's time for a panacea to all the biased & hackneyed narratives as well as the murky anti-India compulsions driving them.

This July, as the Nation's Number 1 News Network Republic enters digital, we firmly believe it's time to put the Nation First. As we gear up for the big launch, we'd like to hear from you, the viewers, about what your expectations are from Republic Digital.

This July, it's time to confront those with anti-India compulsions on digital news media.



This July, it's time for Digital First. Nation First. Republic First.



Tell us what #NationFirst means to you by sharing a video on the link below, or on social media using the hashtag, or… — Republic (@republic) June 20, 2023

What does 'Nation First' mean to you? And what change do you think Republic Digital will bring? If you are Digital First; If you put the Nation First; It's time for the next news disruption. It's Republic First. This July.

Answer three questions with a video containing your opinion and send it to us. The best entries will be played on-air and be in line to receive exciting limited edition Republic merchandise. Here's how you can take part:

The Questions:

What does Nation First mean to you?

What do you want from Republic Digital?

What changes do you think Republic Digital will bring?

Answer any or all of these questions by sending us a short video (less than 60 seconds) of yourself to participate.

How to send us your video

Option 1: Fill the online form and upload your video.

Fill the online form and upload your video. Option 2 : WhatsApp your video along with your name and location to 7304434381.

: WhatsApp your video along with your name and location to 7304434381. Option 3: Post your video on your own social media using the #NationFirst hashtag

(Terms & Conditions: By submitting your video via the aforementioned options, you agree to all terms and conditions as defined here)