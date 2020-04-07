The Debate
WhatsApp's Curb On Forwards To Tackle Covid Fake-news Proactive: Centre's Clarification

General News

In his first response on the step taken by Whatsapp for tackling the issue of fake news, MoS Sanjay Dhotre clarified that govt is not playing any role in it

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

In his first response on the step taken by Whatsapp for tackling the issue of fake news, MoS Electronics and Information technology ministry Sanjay Dhotre clarified that govt is not playing any role in it. He added that the government is also taking strict action against those spreading fake news. He said that the decision taken by the Whatsapp is their way to tackle the issue of fake news, but the Government is also taking a lot of precautions. Highlighting that it is citizens responsibility to be cautious of the content that comes on Whatsapp, the minister added that fake news spreads fast.

READ | Maharashtra: Man tests coronavirus positive after return from Indonesia

READ | Two new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi; slum area tally 7

Step by Whatsapp

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time, in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news through its platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Facebook-owned platform has been battling the menace of spread of fake news through its platform, the introduction of the new feature comes at a time when WhatsApp is being actively used by people to stay connected amid lockdowns globally. The latest move from WhatsApp comes at a time when countries across the world are initiating new measures to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news on social media platforms. 

READ | 23 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; state tally reaches 891

READ | Fact Check: Can police take action against Whatsapp group admins for COVID-19 based jokes?

