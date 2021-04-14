WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy Could Lead To 'stalking' Of Consumers: CCI Tells Delhi HC

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy could lead to excessive data collection and “stalking” of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users.

The submission was made by senior advocate Aman Lekhi on behalf of the CCI, defending its order for an investigation into the new privacy policy of social media platform WhatsApp. Lekhi told the court that CCI was looking into the competition aspect and not the alleged violation of privacy which was being looked into by the Supreme Court.

“There is no question of jurisdictional error,” he said adding that WhatsApp and Facebook’s pleas challenging the CCI’s order were “incompetent and misconceived”.

Whatsapp opposes CCI probe

Representing WhatsApp and Facebook, senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi challenged the CCI’s March 24 order directing a probe into the new policy. Lekhi argued that only an investigation can determine whether the data collection by WhatsApp and sharing it with Facebook amounts to an anti-competitive practice or abuse of dominant position.

User data including their location, the kind of device used, their internet service provider and whom they are conversing with, would lead to the creation of a customer profile and preference which would be monetised for targeted advertising – all of which amounts to “stalking”, Lekhi added.

He also said that the investigation was only an administrative proceeding that did not have any civil consequence at this stage.

The two social media platforms contended that when both the Supreme Court and the Delhi HC are looking the privacy matter, then CCI ought not to have “jumped the gun” and intervened in the issue. They termed CCI’s decision as an abuse of its suo motu jurisdiction. In January, the CCI took the decision to look into WhatsApp’s new privacy policy on the basis of news reports regarding the same.