When Anurag Thakur Spilled Beans On BBC Tax Evasion At Republic Summit

After BBC, the British Broadcasting Corporation, admitted to under-reporting its income in India over the last few years, Union Minister Anurag Thakur's comment on the UK-based media organisation made at the Republic Summit in April is once again making headlines. Thakur, in a conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said the BBC has admitted to violating FDI rules. "They (the) BBC, have admitted to violating FDI rules," Thakur had said.

The remark was made at a time when the Enforcement Directorate had only recently registered a case against the BBC under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

BBC's admission of under-reporting income came after the Income Tax department conducted days-long surveys at its offices in Mumbai and Delhi.

At least six employees working at BBC's Indian branch were questioned by the central agency, including one of the directors of BBC India. The I-T department had clarified that the search was just a 'survey' and not a 'raid’.

Following BBC’s acknowledgment, the Income Tax department said the quantification of BBC India's "tax liability" will only arise once the tax is actually paid. Meanwhile, sources say the broadcaster’s “acceptance" or “willingness to pay tax” only means that there was some "liability" on the part of the company.

Anurag Thakur on BBC's tax evasion

Launching a sharp attack on the BBC, Thakur had also called out the Congress and other opposition parties for lending support to the media group saying those siding with the BBC are pushing the agenda of those who attempted to 'tarnish India's image on foreign soil'.