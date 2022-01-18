When Arnab Goswami Questioned Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Over Antrix-Devas Deal In 2011 | WATCH

On Monday, January 17, the Supreme Court in a landmark decision upheld the National Company Law Tribunal's move to wind up Devas Multimedia saying “it is a case of fraud of a huge magnitude which cannot be brushed under the carpet". Nearly 11 years ago, hard-hitting questions on the ISRO-Devas deal had been raised by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in an interaction with then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

On February 16, 2011, Arnab Goswami had countered the ex-Prime Minister on his statement of 'compromises in coalitions' and asked whether his government allowed the same compromises in corruption as well. Citing how people in the UPA Government, PMO office, and close bureaucracy were in the know of the fraudulent deal, Arnab Goswami had asked why there were still 'backroom talks' between officials of the government and the blacklisted company.

Arnab Goswami had raised 'backroom talks' on the ISRO-Devas deal

To Goswami's question, the PM had stated that there were no 'backroom talks' after the decision of the Space Commission to annul the deal was taken on July 2, 2010. "There have been no backroom talks. I think I have not met anybody myself and the decision of the Space Commission to annul the deal was taken on 2nd July 2010. Space Commission took a number of decisions of which annulment of the contract was one of them," he said.

However, when he was counter-questioned on talks between his government's officials and the blacklisted company as late as November, the PM had admitted that while the decision was taken in July, the actual cabinet note was not received until November.

"I would like to mention that although the Space Commission took a decision to annul the contract in July 2010, the actual Cabinet note was received from the Dept of Space in the PMO only in November 2010. And even then there was a number of consultations to polish it up," he said.

Manmohan Singh admits letters were exchanged even after blacklisting

Singh had further admitted that after the receipt of the note from the Dept of Space, a number of ministries were consulted and the Dept of Space itself took six revisions of the note before finally submitting it for approval. During this time, letters from Devas were received by the PMO.

"It is certainly true that a number of letters were received by members of Space Commission including officials in the PMO from Devas after August 2010 including as late as a few days ago. Letters were also received in the PMO from the US Chamber of Commerce but no action was taken on any of these letters which were merely filed. At no stage was Dept of Space asked by the PMO to comment on the points made in the letters. They have no impact whatsoever on the processing of the case," he stated.